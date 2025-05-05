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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    ​​Mentor-Protégé Program

    Helps small, diverse, and veteran businesses build capacity and win Commonwealth contracts through a 12-month mentorship program.

    Program overview 

    The Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) launched the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) in May 2024, established under Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order 2023-18.  
     
    MPP helps Small Businesses (SBs), Small Diverse Businesses (SDBs), and Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs) build skills and compete more effectively for Commonwealth contracts.

    The 12-month educational program pairs qualified protégés with experienced prime contractors who provide one-on-one mentorship and support in:

    • Business management
    • Contract bidding
    • Procurement readiness and navigation
    • Build capacity

    Program eligibility requirements

    For mentors:

    Apply to participate as a mentor

    For protégés:

    • DGS-verified as a SB, SDB, VBE, or SDVBE
    • Registered as an ITQ supplier in the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal
    • Registered in the DGS PRISM Compliance Management Portal as a DGS-certified vendor
    • Not on suspension or listed on the Contractor Responsibility Program System (CRPS)
    • Minimum prior-year revenue threshold: $150,000
    • Must be a for-profit business
    • Must complete required PRISM business training modules

    If you are not currently an ITQ supplier with the Commonwealth, learn about the process through our invitation to qualify guide.

    Apply to participate as a protégé

    Ready to submit your application? Have a question?

    Email us your application or questions: ra-gsmentor-protege@pa.gov