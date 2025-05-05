Program overview
The Office of Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD) launched the Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP) in May 2024, established under Governor Shapiro’s Executive Order 2023-18.
MPP helps Small Businesses (SBs), Small Diverse Businesses (SDBs), and Veteran Business Enterprises (VBEs) build skills and compete more effectively for Commonwealth contracts.
The 12-month educational program pairs qualified protégés with experienced prime contractors who provide one-on-one mentorship and support in:
- Business management
- Contract bidding
- Procurement readiness and navigation
- Build capacity
Program eligibility requirements
For mentors:
- Active Commonwealth “Prime Contractor”
- Not on suspension or listed on the Contractor Responsibility Program System (CRPS)
- Minimum contract award of $300,000 or more in the past three years
For protégés:
- DGS-verified as a SB, SDB, VBE, or SDVBE
- Registered as an ITQ supplier in the Pennsylvania Supplier Portal
- Registered in the DGS PRISM Compliance Management Portal as a DGS-certified vendor
- Not on suspension or listed on the Contractor Responsibility Program System (CRPS)
- Minimum prior-year revenue threshold: $150,000
- Must be a for-profit business
- Must complete required PRISM business training modules
If you are not currently an ITQ supplier with the Commonwealth, learn about the process through our invitation to qualify guide.
Ready to submit your application? Have a question?
Email us your application or questions: ra-gsmentor-protege@pa.gov