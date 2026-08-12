Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) today announced the availability of new, free self-paced online training that’s designed to help Pennsylvanians learn how to use naloxone and help reverse opioid overdoses.

In addition to explaining how to administer naloxone, DDAP’s Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response training also provides evidence-informed instructions on overdose prevention, rescue breathing, compassionate overdose response, and strategies for reducing stigma.



DDAP developed the training after receiving direct feedback from Pennsylvanians who wanted to know how to better recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.

“The Shapiro Administration heard the call from advocates, families and those in recovery — and we answered,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Overdoses can happen anytime, anywhere – every Pennsylvanian who knows how to recognize an overdose and use naloxone to reverse it has the potential to save a life.”

Within the first two weeks of the training’s availability online, more than 100 Pennsylvanians completed the course.

Continuing Pennsylvania's Commitment to Overdose Prevention

The new training complements the Shapiro Administration's ongoing efforts to reduce overdose deaths and expand access to prevention, treatment, risk reduction, and recovery services throughout Pennsylvania.

DDAP operates the Overdose Prevention Program, which uses a hub-and-spoke model to provide free naloxone and drug testing strips to organizations throughout Pennsylvania known as overdose prevention partners.



Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, there have been more than 17,600 overdose reversals using DDAP-supplied naloxone statewide. In addition, 2.8 million doses of naloxone and 2.2 million fentanyl and xylazine test strips have been distributed through organizations serving as DDAP’s overdose prevention partners.

Naloxone Knowledge for all Pennsylvanians

The training consists of the following five learning modules with each module taking about 20 minutes to complete:

Risk Reduction Strategies and Overdose Reversal Training covers risk reduction strategies for people who use drugs and why overdose reversal training matters.

covers risk reduction strategies for people who use drugs and why overdose reversal training matters. Naloxone History and Basics outlines when and why naloxone was developed.

outlines when and why naloxone was developed. Recognizing an Opioid Overdose explains how to distinguish an opioid overdose from other medical emergencies.

explains how to distinguish an opioid overdose from other medical emergencies. Overdose Responses covers strategies for a compassionate overdose response.

covers strategies for a compassionate overdose response. Naloxone Access, Distribution, and Training Strategies details where to get naloxone in Pennsylvania.

The Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response training is available to the general public, healthcare professionals, treatment providers, peer support professionals, public health professionals, first responders, and other frontline staff. Professionals who successfully complete the course are eligible to receive two hours of continuing education credits. It was developed in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health as well as stakeholders from across the state.

“The overdose crisis affects all Pennsylvanians, which means we all have a role to play in saving lives,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “When you take the time to educate yourself and learn how to respond to an overdose, you are becoming a lifeline for your friends, neighbors and community. This important training gives Pennsylvanians practical information and the confidence needed to step in and save a life when every second counts."

“Through this training, we're equipping people with current information so they can confidently recognize and respond to overdose and other drug-related health emergencies in their communities,” said Rose Laurano, Philadelphia Department of Public Health Harm Reduction Manager. “We're committed to sharing the lessons learned here in Philadelphia with communities across the state to help everyone meet the challenges presented by this evolving public health crisis.”

Participants will also learn how to recognize overdoses involving today's increasingly complex drug supply, including substances mixed with sedatives such as xylazine and medetomidine. Knowing the risk factors of an overdose, identifying ways to access naloxone in Pennsylvania, being able to explain how naloxone works, and demonstrating confidence in educating others about overdose prevention and response are all learning objectives of the course.

“As new substances emerge in the Pennsylvania drug supply, and the overdose crisis continues, it is crucial that first responders, public health professionals, and good Samaritans be equipped with the most up-to-date and evidence-based information about how to compassionately respond to opioid overdoses,” said Julia Hilbert, MSW, PA Naloxone Project & Technical Assistance Coordinator at Prevention Point Pittsburgh. “We hope this training gives people the tools they need to become active bystanders in their communities across the Commonwealth.”

The training is a key component of DDAP’s state plan to enhance overdose prevention and response efforts across Pennsylvania.

Individuals can learn more about the training and the Shapiro Administration’s substance use disorder initiatives and resources on DDAP’s website.

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