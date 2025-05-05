Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Report Drug and Alcohol Program Data

    Pennsylvania Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (PA WITS) is a web-based application designed for for single county authorities (SCAs) and providers to report treatment and prevention data that meets government requirements for the planning, administration, and monitoring of behavioral health treatment programs, prevention programs, and federal grant management programs. 

     

    Visit WITS

    Overview

    The Pennsylvania Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (PA WITS)  is used by single county  authories (SCAs) and treatment providers to collect substance use disorder (SUD) data across Pennsylvania to assist the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) in meeting their primary objective of reporting Treatment Episode Data Set (TEDS) to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as required by the federal block grant.  
     
    In addition to the data collection for these federal reporting requirements, WITS is also used to help DDAP collect additional clinical and case management data as described in DDAP’s Case Management and Clinical Services Manual.

    Get started

    PA WITS has been preloaded with all contracted providers and their requested user accounts.  To  begin using WITS, please review and complete the following agreement and applicable form(s).

    Complete a Qualified Service Organization Agreement

    Each treatment provider must send a Qualified Service Organization Agreement (QSOA) to ra-dapawits@pa.gov.

    A QSOA is not needed for prevention agencies. Contact your Single County Authority (SCA) for more information.

    Complete additional applicable request forms

    Treatment facilities and those entering SOR (state opioid response) information into WITS need to complete any applicable form(s) listed below and submit to  ra-dapawits@pa.gov.

    User documentation and training

    Contact

    For password issues, account resets, or basic client input questions, contact your facilities' WITS Staff Administrator.

    For other technical  issues with your account or system functionality, your WITS Staff Administrator may elevate the issue to the WITS Service Desk available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm via phone or email.  

    Call

    Call the WITS Service Desk Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm.

    717-736-7459

    Email

    ra-dapawits@pa.gov