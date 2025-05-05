Report Drug and Alcohol Program Data

Overview
The Pennsylvania Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (PA WITS) is used by single county authories (SCAs) and treatment providers to collect substance use disorder (SUD) data across Pennsylvania to assist the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) in meeting their primary objective of reporting Treatment Episode Data Set (TEDS) to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) as required by the federal block grant.
In addition to the data collection for these federal reporting requirements, WITS is also used to help DDAP collect additional clinical and case management data as described in DDAP’s Case Management and Clinical Services Manual.
Get started
PA WITS has been preloaded with all contracted providers and their requested user accounts. To begin using WITS, please review and complete the following agreement and applicable form(s).
Complete a Qualified Service Organization Agreement
Each treatment provider must send a Qualified Service Organization Agreement (QSOA) to ra-dapawits@pa.gov.
A QSOA is not needed for prevention agencies. Contact your Single County Authority (SCA) for more information.
Complete additional applicable request forms
Treatment facilities and those entering SOR (state opioid response) information into WITS need to complete any applicable form(s) listed below and submit to ra-dapawits@pa.gov.
- New Treatment Agency Request (DDAP-EFM-7100)
Adds a new agency to the WITS system and establishes start-up user accounts.
- Additional Treatment Facility Request (DDAP-EFM-7101)
Adds additional facilities to a new or existing WITS agency.
- Authorized Program Addition Request (DDAP-EFM-7102)
Must be completed for each individual facility to specify the authorized programs/services they provide in the WITS system.
User documentation and training
- SUPRT-A Administrative Report (for Single County Authority)
- SUPRT-C Adult / Client / Baseline Form
- SUPRT-C Adult / Client / Reassessment Form
- SUPRT-C Adult / Client / Annual Form
- SUPRT-C Youth (12 to 17) / Client / Baseline Form
- SUPRT-C Youth (12 to 17) / Client / Reassessment Form
- SUPRT-C Child (5 to 17) / Caregiver / Baseline Form
- SUPRT-C Child (5 to 17) / Caregiver / Reassessment Form
- SUPRT-C Young Child (0 to 4) / Caregiver / Baseline Form
- SUPRT-C Young Child (0 to 4) / Caregiver / Reassessment Form
Contact
For password issues, account resets, or basic client input questions, contact your facilities' WITS Staff Administrator.
For other technical issues with your account or system functionality, your WITS Staff Administrator may elevate the issue to the WITS Service Desk available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm via phone or email.