Harrisburg, PA – Following the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s (PDA) launch of the PA CareKit in May – an innovative resource to support the Commonwealth’s nearly 2.4 million unpaid caregivers – nearly 150,000 people have taken advantage of the tailored services available on the Department’s website. Caregiving rarely comes with instruction, and that’s where the PA CareKit steps in to provide training, connections to respite services, and personalized tools to help caregivers like spouses, adult children, and grandparents raising grandchildren address their unique situations.

The Department is spreading the word about the PA CareKit through a digital marketing campaign and by unveiling the PA CareKit in person to caregivers and advocates in communities across the Commonwealth. Since May, close to 6,600 Pennsylvanians have visited the PA CareKit Caregiver Quiz, a tool that helps them understand their needs and receive tailored support and resources based on their caregiving situation. Television ads will launch in early 2026.

“The PA Carekit is succeeding in supporting thousands of caregivers in every walk of life in Pennsylvania. This innovative tool was developed with the input of real Pennsylvanians who are doing this vital work every day, to help make the caregiving process easier for the person providing care while making sure they are looking after their own well-being. When a caregiver receives the supports they need, that results in better quality of care and life for both them and the person for whom they are caring,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

Printed materials from the PA CareKit are available for free at community libraries, the 52 Area Agencies on Aging, Senior Community Centers, and Adult Day Centers across the Commonwealth – and an electronic version is available on the Department’s website.

The National Alliance for Caregiving, the National Academy for State Health Policy, and ADvancing States have praised the PA CareKit, calling it a personalized resource that’s easy to use while reflecting real-life caregiving challenges because it was built with input from caregivers and experts. The PA CareKit is the result of year one of implementing Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services.

Visit the Department of Aging’s website to learn about the supports and services available for older Pennsylvanians.