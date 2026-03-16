Harrisburg, PA — The Shapiro Administration today announced a special enrollment period for Pennsylvanians impacted by a Medicare Advantage contract dispute between Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) and UnitedHealthcare (UHC) after advocating directly to the federal government to reopen enrollment and ensure Pennsylvanians are adequately covered. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and the Department of Aging worked with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to approve a special enrollment period that will run through April 30, allowing older Pennsylvanians to have more options to keep access to their trusted doctors.

“Impacted UHC Medicare Advantage policyholders that see LVHN providers should shop their coverage during this Special Enrollment Period,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Consumers should talk to a licensed insurance agent or broker or a PA MEDI counselor to evaluate whether staying in a Medicare Advantage plan or moving to an Original Medicare plan with Medigap coverage is in their best interest. It’s frustrating that insurers and provider groups can’t agree on reimbursement levels and leave Pennsylvanians just trying to maintain medical services or provider relationships holding the bag. We want all impacted UHC policyholders to know that resources are available to help them in this time of confusion.”

As of January 26,2026, the Medicare Advantage contract between UHC and LVHN ended and over 5,400 UHC Medicare Advantage members in Pennsylvania lost in-network access to LVHN providers. The Special Enrollment Period is different from the current Medicare Advantage annual open enrollment period, which runs through March 31.

During this special enrollment period, older adults impacted by the contract dispute can get help through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) – the Commonwealth’s Medicare counseling program. It is available through the 52 Area Agencies on Aging to help with Medicare questions. Older Pennsylvanians can receive unbiased, no-cost Medicare assistance from trained PA MEDI counselors.

“It can be challenging choosing the right health care coverage, especially when older adults have maintained the same benefits for years. Our PA MEDI counselors are knowledgeable in all aspects of Medicare, with some of them being older adults and Medicare recipients themselves. Counselors can walk through the options to assist beneficiaries in making informed health insurance decisions that will best fit their needs,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

PID encourages UHC Medicare Advantage policyholders to take advantage of the Special Enrollment Period because they will have more choices, including the option to move to a traditional Medicare product and buy a Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policy without medical underwriting, which means they cannot be denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions.

Before April 30, affected Pennsylvanians should:

Check if their doctors are still in their plan’s network;

Compare other Medicare Advantage plans available in their area; and

Consider whether Original Medicare with a Medigap plan may better meet their needs.

Pennsylvanians with questions about their insurance or who wish to file a complaint can visit pa.gov/consumer or call 1-866-PA-COMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675).



PA MEDI is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.8 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.