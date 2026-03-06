Skip to agency navigation
    Shapiro Administration Continues to Provide Increased Transparency, Accountability in Protecting Older Adults by Releasing Performance Results for Two More Local Aging Agencies

    With this update, performance results for 20 local aging agencies that provide services to older adults in 30 counties are posted publicly on the Department of Aging’s website.

     

    The posting of these performance results online is unprecedented and allows the public to see, for the first time, how local aging agencies are performing their most important duties in service to older Pennsylvanians.

    March 06, 2026

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today released the performance results of two more local Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) as part of its commitment to provide more transparency and accountability of Pennsylvania’s AAA network. This network of 52 local aging agencies delivers services to older adults to help them stay healthy, protected and thriving in their homes of choice as they age.

    Since its launch in 2025, the Department’s Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation, or CAPE, has transformed how the Department ensures these local agencies are doing their job, and overhauled the Department’s prior monitoring approach into a more holistic philosophy. Each of the AAAs is now evaluated for performance metrics – like protective services for older adults, OPTIONS, and the Caregiver Support Program – during a singular monitoring review rather than over a span of multiple visits which allowed for smaller issues to go unnoticed. The Department’s goal is to ensure older adults are protected and safe in their communities.

    Adams and Monroe County AAAs now join the growing list of agencies that have recently been evaluated, bringing the total number of results for AAAs posted on the Department’s website to 20, covering 30 counties:

    • Adams
    • Armstrong
    • Beaver
    • Bradford-Sullivan-Susquehanna-Tioga
    • Blair
    • Cameron-Elk-McKean
    • Centre
    • Chester
    • Clarion
    • Delaware
    • Huntington/Bedford/Fulton
    • Lebanon
    • Lehigh
    • Mifflin-Juniata
    • Monroe
    • Northampton
    • Perry
    • Venango
    • Washington/Fayette/Greene
    • York

    “CAPE represents a historic improvement of our monitoring process to ensure we are delivering quality services to older adults in every community in PA. Through this process, we’re identifying what these local agencies need and are working closely with them to improve performance and strive for excellence in serving older adults,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “With the public now able to view CAPE results on our website, we’re making these monitoring results more transparent than ever before.”   

    Governor Josh Shapiro's proposed 2026-27 budget invests more than $6 million to continue implementing CAPE; increasing oversight and accountability of the AAA network; and transforming the coordination of services for older adults through the PA Link.

    Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has invested more than $20 million to make life better for older Pennsylvanians by helping them stay safe, healthy and engaged in their communities and to continue building community supports as they age.  

