Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced that since the launch of the PA CareKit in May 2025, more than 315,000 people have taken advantage of the tailored services on the Department’s website. The PA CareKit – an innovative resource to support the Commonwealth’s nearly 2.4 million unpaid caregivers – provides training, connection to respite services, and personalized tools to help caregivers like spouses, adult children, and grandparents raising grandchildren address their unique situations.

The Department has been spreading the word about the PA CareKit through television ads, a digital marketing campaign, and by unveiling the PA CareKit in person to caregivers and advocates in communities across the Commonwealth. Since May 2025, nearly 10,000 Pennsylvanians have visited the PA CareKit Caregiver Quiz, a tool that helps them understand their needs and receive tailored support and resources based on their caregiving situation.

“We are proud that thousands of Pennsylvanians have found support in the PA CareKit. The caregivers who are doing vital work every day had a voice in developing this innovative tool. The PA CareKit is here to help make the caregiving process easier for the person providing care while making sure they are looking after their own well-being. When a caregiver receives the supports they need, that results in better quality of care and life for both them and the person for whom they are caring,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the PA CareKit during the following in-person sessions:

During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro commissioned the creation of Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of older adults and improve the infrastructure of aging services. In his proposed 2026-27 budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for a $3 million investment to continue implementing the plan. The PA CareKit was one of the first tangible, real-life tools developed for Pennsylvanians under the plan. Another Aging Our Way, PA initiative also took place in May 2025 when Governor Shapiro announced Pennsylvania became a designated Age-Friendly State by AARP.

Since his administration began in 2023, Governor Shapiro has secured investments of more than $20 million to support older Pennsylvanians to keep them safe and ensure they can thrive in their golden years.

Printed materials from the PA CareKit are available for free at community libraries, the 52 Area Agencies on Aging, and Senior Community Centers across the Commonwealth – and an electronic version is available on the Department’s website.