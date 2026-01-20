Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) recently hosted its Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) Virtual Symposium to provide information and to highlight progress being made on issues related to ADRD, as well as resources available for Pennsylvanians and their loved ones who are living with ADRD.

The ADRD Symposium attracted nearly 600 attendees and highlighted treatment breakthroughs, research and brain health, and caregiver support. In his remarks to attendees, Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich emphasized the need to build a world that supports those living with ADRD.

“For too long, dementia has been a quiet personal struggle. We know that ADRD doesn’t just affect a single person; it affects a family, a neighborhood, and an entire economy. It takes every member of our community to improve the lives of older adults. Government policy and medical breakthroughs are vital, but they are only part of the equation,” said Secretary Kavulich. “Quality of life for someone with dementia is often determined by the ‘small’ things: a neighbor who understands why a friend is confused and offers a helping hand, a local shopkeeper who is trained in dementia-friendly interactions, a community that prioritizes social inclusion over isolation. When we work together, we move from just managing a disease to fostering an environment where people can truly age with grace, purpose, and support.”

The ADRD Symposium included presentations on risk reduction, early detection, and advancements in treatments for ADRD, biomarkers, and resources from Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania, the Alzheimer’s Association, AARP, and PDA’s PA CareKit – an innovative resource for the Commonwealth’s unpaid caregivers that was the first major tool developed under Aging Our Way, PA, Pennsylvania’s 10-year strategic plan to improve aging services. The Department presented this symposium in partnership with the Pennsylvania Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A), Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget delivered a $5 million investment in first-ever, secured funding to be administered by the Department of Health to help the Commonwealth become a leader in research on neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's, ALS and Parkinson’s.

"This funding is a game changer and an investment in hope. It will support world-class institutions in Pennsylvania to study these debilitating diseases. It allows our researchers to move from the lab to the bedside faster, seeking the breakthroughs that will one day turn dementia into a manageable or even preventable condition. The Shapiro Administration is committed to moving the needle on Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen.

In 2024, Governor Shapiro signed legislation into law that created the first-ever ADRD Office in the Commonwealth’s history to support older adults living with the disease and their caregivers. PDA oversees this office. The law also established an ADRD Advisory Committee, which has brought together statewide partners on the ADRD State Plan’s implementation to advocate for policy, secure federal funding, and leverage additional resources to better respond to the unique and complex needs for those living with ADRD and the systems that support them.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report on Pennsylvania:

There are currently more than 282,000 people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s in Pennsylvania.

There are 470,000 caregivers providing 831 million hours of unpaid care and the value of that unpaid care is close to $16 billion.

There were 4,100 deaths from Alzheimer’s in 2024.

View the ADRD Symposium’s morning session here and the afternoon session here.

Learn more about ADRD-related resources by visiting the Department of Aging’s website.