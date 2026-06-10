Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced its key role in an upcoming statewide broadcast centered on protecting older Pennsylvanians from the growing crime of financial exploitation and preventing other forms of elder abuse. Aging Together — Justice for All will air statewide on PBS stations June 15, and feature a conversation connecting policymakers, advocates and older adults to discuss ways to strengthen the systems and community networks that keep older adults safe.

Sponsored by AARP Pennsylvania and the Moses Taylor Foundation and produced by WVIA-TV, the program will lead off with a special message from Governor Josh Shapiro and feature a four-member panel moderated by WVIA anchor Julie Sidoni with a live studio audience. This panel includes Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich and leadership from the AARP, Office of Attorney General and Office of Elder Justice in the Courts, and focuses on strengthening prevention and reporting; prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of victims; and meeting their needs with respect and compassion.

Aging Together – Justice for All will air on Monday, June 15 – World Elder Abuse Awareness Day – at 7:00 PM on PBS stations covering every region of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians can check their local public broadcasting station’s listing for additional air dates and times.

“This unique collaboration with public media and our philanthropic, state agency and advocacy partners is helping us bring important information about the issues facing older adults into as many homes in Pennsylvania as possible at no cost to older adults and their loved ones,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “We’re having conversations that bring together the experts and the lived experience of victims, to help inform how we can protect and ensure justice for all of our older neighbors across Pennsylvania.”

The program will also feature powerful stories from victims, including Keith and Deb Marsh of Montgomery County, who lost their life savings in a bank scam in 2024.

“Fraud and financial exploitation are not just financial crimes - they are deeply personal and can have lasting emotional and economic impacts,” said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. “That’s why AARP is equipping people with information to spot scams early, supporting victims when it happens, and advancing solutions that strengthen prevention, reporting, and accountability. It’s also why we collaborate across agencies, communities, and organizations, because together we can better prevent abuse and protect older Pennsylvanians.”

"Public media has a unique ability to connect communities with trusted information on issues that affect their daily lives," said Carla McCabe, President and CEO of WVIA. "We are proud to work alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, AARP Pennsylvania, and Moses Taylor Foundation to present Aging Together – Justice for All, helping elevate awareness of elder abuse prevention and strengthening support for older Pennsylvanians and their families."

The broadcast event was part of a community event called “Aging Together – A Summit for Action on Elder Justice.” Lead sponsor AARP led a workshop/community conversation with attendees about elder abuse prevention, with a particular focus on financial exploitation and scams.

In 2025, the Department’s collaboration with public media, Aging Together in PA, created comprehensive program and digital content for the Pennsylvania public broadcasting stations to educate and inform local and national audiences about the challenges and opportunities impacting older adults and their care partners in the Commonwealth.

The Aging Together in PA initiative followed the May 2024 release of the Shapiro Administration’s Aging Our Way, PA – Pennsylvania’s strategic 10-year plan designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adults and improve services for this rapidly growing population.

Anyone suspecting elder abuse or exploitation can call Pennsylvania’s Elder Abuse Helpline at 1-800-490-8505. Calls are confidential and are answered 24/7, 365 days a year.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network helps consumers learn how to spot scams and provides guidance if you’ve been targeted. Call AARP’s free helpline 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Friday at 877-908-3360 or visit www.aarp.org/PAFraud.