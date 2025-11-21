Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging joined this week’s launch of the Office of Attorney General’s Elder Exploitation Section – an expansion of protections and services for Pennsylvania’s older adults, with a focus on deterring financial theft and holding offenders criminally responsible.

Pennsylvania Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich joined Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday for the announcement, which included Senate Aging & Youth Committee Chair Wayne Langerholc, Jr.; Senator Maria Collett; House Aging & Older Adult Services Committee Chair Maureen Madden; Rep. Steven Mentzer; Department of Banking and Securities Secretary Wendy Spicher and AARP PA State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh.

Calling the announcement “a win for everyone here today and especially for older adults,” Secretary Kavulich celebrated the Attorney General’s new team as pivotal in filling gaps of expertise and time at local levels. Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) investigate more than 41,000 cases of suspected abuse each year.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the nation to age,” said Secretary Kavulich. “We are an Age-Friendly state and we have Aging Our Way, PA to chart the future of aging. Financial exploitation is the fastest-growing threat to that future, and that’s why we must fight it together. I look forward to working with the Attorney General and other partners across multiple sectors to protect Pennsylvania’s 3.4 million older adults.”

Reports of suspected abuse can be made to a AAA or to the statewide elder abuse helpline at 1-800-490-8505. The Helpline is answered live 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and all calls are confidential. Learn more about how Pennsylvania is serving the needs of older adults by visiting the Department of Aging's website.