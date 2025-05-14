These dollars will help centers modernize their facilities, provide new health and entertainment programs, upgrade technology, and enhance nutrition services.

Herndon, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced a $3 million investment in 436 Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth to help ensure older adults are supported in familiar, local places with services to stay healthy and connected to their communities.

The $3 million includes $2 million in competitive grants from the Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget and an additional $1 million in non-competitive grants that Governor Josh Shapiro secured in his first budget, the latter of which will be split up and distributed to hundreds of centers that did not receive a competitive grant. The competitive grants help SCCs fund larger-scale projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.

The grant funding is appropriated by the General Assembly with proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

“Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers are a cornerstone in our communities and a pillar of daily life for the older adults they serve. A center may provide the only interaction that an older adult has some days, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive assets to the local area,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”

The additional $1 million that Governor Shapiro secured in his first budget created a new, permanent non-competitive track in the grant program. Since the competitive grants normally fund larger scale projects, the non-competitive grants allow smaller needs to be met and more SCCs to benefit from the funding. A total of 396 SCCs were granted a non-competitive award of $2,525 per center.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to invest in older Pennsylvanians by including $2 million so the Department can increase accountability and oversight of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) network which, among other things, provides resources and protective services for older adults, and a $20 million investment for those AAAs so they can continue to provide key services to older adults.

Both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help SCCs fund projects based on their needs and the needs expressed by older adults. This year, a total of 436 SCCs received competitive or non-competitive grant funds.

There are more than 450 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.

Below is the list of Senior Community Center competitive grant awardees:

County Senior Center Amount Project Allegheny CYA - Stephen Foster Center $68,615 Capital Improvements & Renovations Allegheny Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill $76,300 Capital Improvements & Renovations Allegheny Prime Time Activity Center $114,976 Capital Improvements & Renovations Allegheny Riverview Community Action Center $26,991 Capital Improvements & Renovations Allegheny Sarah Heinz House $127,500 Programs & Services Allegheny Vintage Senior Services $107,174 Capital Improvements & Renovations Berks Casa de la Amistad Senior Center $77,980 Nutrition Services Berks Mifflin Wellness & Activity Center $9,895 Programs & Services Berks Reading Wellness & Activity Center $12,678 Programs & Services Cameron Emporium Senior Center $55,546 Capital Improvements & Renovations Centre Bellefonte Senior Resource Center $46,408 Programs & Services Chester Surrey Center for Healthy Living - Devon $49,785 Capital Improvements & Renovations Chester Phoenixville Area Senior Center $17,475 Capital Improvement & Renovations Clearfield DuBois Center for Active Living $71,339 Programs & Services Dauphin Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg – JCC of Harrisburg $85,384 Capital Improvement & Renovations Delaware Surrey Center for Healthy Living –Broomall $11,375 Capital Improvement & Renovations Delaware Upper Darby Senior Center $6,173 Programs & Services Erie Tri-Boro Senior Center $38,250 Capital Improvement & Renovations Fayette Brownsville Senior Center $97,826 Capital Improvement & Renovations Fayette Uniontown Senior Center $24,670 Capital Improvement & Renovations Fulton Warfordsburg Senior Center $135,470 Capital Improvement & Renovations Greene Waynesburg Community Center $49,647 Capital Improvement & Renovations Huntingdon Bricktown Senior Center $14,323 Capital Improvement & Renovations Jefferson Brockway Depot Senior Center $25,000 Capital Improvement & Renovations Lackawanna United Neighborhood Center $12,500 Capital Improvement & Renovations Lancaster Spanish American Civic Association (SACA) $65,735 Capital Improvement & Renovations Lebanon Myerstown Senior Center $21,200 Technology Montgomery The PEAK Center in Lansdale $20,450 Capital Improvement & Renovations Montgomery Jaisohn Wellness Center $116,500 Programs & Services Montgomery Pottstown-TriCounty Active Adult Center $24,783 Capital Improvement & Renovations Montgomery ACLAMO $29,160 Programs & Services Northampton Basilio Huertas Senior Center $15,310 Capital Improvement & Renovations Northumberland Herndon Adult Community Center $130,000 Capital Improvement & Renovations Philadelphia Marconi Older Adults Center $11,000 Programs & Services Philadelphia Center in the Park $26,125 Capital Improvement & Renovations Snyder Penns Creek Adult Resource Center $35,590 Capital Improvement & Renovations Snyder Beaver Springs Senior Center $10,200 Capital Improvement & Renovations Westmoreland Alle-Kiski Senior Citizens Center $41,000 Capital Improvement & Renovations York Dillsburg Senior Activity Center $5,765 Capital Improvement & Renovations York Windy Hill on the Campus – Senior Center $83,902 Capital Improvement & Renovations

A complete list of the non-competitive grant recipients is available here.

For more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website.