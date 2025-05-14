These dollars will help centers modernize their facilities, provide new health and entertainment programs, upgrade technology, and enhance nutrition services.
Herndon, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced a $3 million investment in 436 Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth to help ensure older adults are supported in familiar, local places with services to stay healthy and connected to their communities.
The $3 million includes $2 million in competitive grants from the Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget and an additional $1 million in non-competitive grants that Governor Josh Shapiro secured in his first budget, the latter of which will be split up and distributed to hundreds of centers that did not receive a competitive grant. The competitive grants help SCCs fund larger-scale projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.
The grant funding is appropriated by the General Assembly with proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
“Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers are a cornerstone in our communities and a pillar of daily life for the older adults they serve. A center may provide the only interaction that an older adult has some days, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive assets to the local area,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”
The additional $1 million that Governor Shapiro secured in his first budget created a new, permanent non-competitive track in the grant program. Since the competitive grants normally fund larger scale projects, the non-competitive grants allow smaller needs to be met and more SCCs to benefit from the funding. A total of 396 SCCs were granted a non-competitive award of $2,525 per center.
Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to invest in older Pennsylvanians by including $2 million so the Department can increase accountability and oversight of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) network which, among other things, provides resources and protective services for older adults, and a $20 million investment for those AAAs so they can continue to provide key services to older adults.
Both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help SCCs fund projects based on their needs and the needs expressed by older adults. This year, a total of 436 SCCs received competitive or non-competitive grant funds.
There are more than 450 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.
Below is the list of Senior Community Center competitive grant awardees:
County
Senior Center
Amount
Project
Allegheny
CYA - Stephen Foster Center
$68,615
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Allegheny
Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill
$76,300
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Allegheny
Prime Time Activity Center
$114,976
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Allegheny
Riverview Community Action Center
$26,991
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Allegheny
Sarah Heinz House
$127,500
Programs & Services
Allegheny
Vintage Senior Services
$107,174
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Berks
Casa de la Amistad Senior Center
$77,980
Nutrition Services
Berks
Mifflin Wellness & Activity Center
$9,895
Programs & Services
Berks
Reading Wellness & Activity Center
$12,678
Programs & Services
Cameron
Emporium Senior Center
$55,546
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Centre
Bellefonte Senior Resource Center
$46,408
Programs & Services
Chester
Surrey Center for Healthy Living - Devon
$49,785
Capital Improvements & Renovations
Chester
Phoenixville Area Senior Center
$17,475
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Clearfield
DuBois Center for Active Living
$71,339
Programs & Services
Dauphin
Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg – JCC of Harrisburg
$85,384
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Delaware
Surrey Center for Healthy Living –Broomall
$11,375
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Delaware
Upper Darby Senior Center
$6,173
Programs & Services
Erie
Tri-Boro Senior Center
$38,250
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Fayette
Brownsville Senior Center
$97,826
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Fayette
Uniontown Senior Center
$24,670
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Fulton
Warfordsburg Senior Center
$135,470
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Greene
Waynesburg Community Center
$49,647
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Huntingdon
Bricktown Senior Center
$14,323
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Jefferson
Brockway Depot Senior Center
$25,000
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Lackawanna
United Neighborhood Center
$12,500
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Lancaster
Spanish American Civic Association (SACA)
$65,735
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Lebanon
Myerstown Senior Center
$21,200
Technology
Montgomery
The PEAK Center in Lansdale
$20,450
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Montgomery
Jaisohn Wellness Center
$116,500
Programs & Services
Montgomery
Pottstown-TriCounty Active Adult Center
$24,783
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Montgomery
ACLAMO
$29,160
Programs & Services
Northampton
Basilio Huertas Senior Center
$15,310
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Northumberland
Herndon Adult Community Center
$130,000
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Philadelphia
Marconi Older Adults Center
$11,000
Programs & Services
Philadelphia
Center in the Park
$26,125
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Snyder
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center
$35,590
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Snyder
Beaver Springs Senior Center
$10,200
Capital Improvement & Renovations
Westmoreland
Alle-Kiski Senior Citizens Center
$41,000
Capital Improvement & Renovations
York
Dillsburg Senior Activity Center
$5,765
Capital Improvement & Renovations
York
Windy Hill on the Campus – Senior Center
$83,902
Capital Improvement & Renovations
A complete list of the non-competitive grant recipients is available here.
For more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website.