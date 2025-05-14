Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    people standing by a podium

    Pennsylvania Department of Aging Invests $3 Million in 436 Senior Community Centers to Support Older Adults and Keep Them Safe, Connected in Their Communities

    May 14, 2025

    These dollars will help centers modernize their facilities, provide new health and entertainment programs, upgrade technology, and enhance nutrition services.

    Herndon, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced a $3 million investment in 436 Senior Community Centers (SCCs) across the Commonwealth to help ensure older adults are supported in familiar, local places with services to stay healthy and connected to their communities.

    The $3 million includes $2 million in competitive grants from the Fiscal Year 2024-25 budget and an additional $1 million in non-competitive grants that Governor Josh Shapiro secured in his first budget, the latter of which will be split up and distributed to hundreds of centers that did not receive a competitive grant. The competitive grants help SCCs fund larger-scale projects such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing nutrition services.

    The grant funding is appropriated by the General Assembly with proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

    “Pennsylvania’s Senior Community Centers are a cornerstone in our communities and a pillar of daily life for the older adults they serve. A center may provide the only interaction that an older adult has some days, and we want to make sure that our centers are welcoming, inclusive assets to the local area,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “The projects funded by both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help the recipients enhance the programs and services already in place as well as create new opportunities to welcome current visitors and attract new consumers.”

    The additional $1 million that Governor Shapiro secured in his first budget created a new, permanent non-competitive track in the grant program. Since the competitive grants normally fund larger scale projects, the non-competitive grants allow smaller needs to be met and more SCCs to benefit from the funding. A total of 396 SCCs were granted a non-competitive award of $2,525 per center.

    Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues to invest in older Pennsylvanians by including $2 million so the Department can increase accountability and oversight of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) network which, among other things, provides resources and protective services for older adults, and a $20 million investment for those AAAs so they can continue to provide key services to older adults. 

    Both the competitive and non-competitive grants will help SCCs fund projects based on their needs and the needs expressed by older adults. This year, a total of 436 SCCs received competitive or non-competitive grant funds.

    There are more than 450 Area Agency on Aging-affiliated Senior Community Centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, and exercise programs.

    Below is the list of Senior Community Center competitive grant awardees:

    County

    Senior Center

    Amount

    Project

    Allegheny

    CYA - Stephen Foster Center

    $68,615

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Allegheny

    Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, Squirrel Hill

    $76,300

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Allegheny

    Prime Time Activity Center

    $114,976

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Allegheny

    Riverview Community Action Center

    $26,991

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Allegheny

    Sarah Heinz House

    $127,500

    Programs & Services

    Allegheny

    Vintage Senior Services

    $107,174

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Berks

    Casa de la Amistad Senior Center

    $77,980

    Nutrition Services

    Berks

    Mifflin Wellness & Activity Center

    $9,895

    Programs & Services

    Berks

    Reading Wellness & Activity Center

    $12,678

    Programs & Services

    Cameron

    Emporium Senior Center

    $55,546

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Centre

    Bellefonte Senior Resource Center

    $46,408

    Programs & Services

    Chester

    Surrey Center for Healthy Living  - Devon

    $49,785

     

    Capital Improvements & Renovations

    Chester

    Phoenixville Area Senior Center

    $17,475

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Clearfield

    DuBois Center for Active Living

    $71,339

    Programs & Services

    Dauphin

    Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg – JCC of Harrisburg

    $85,384

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Delaware

    Surrey Center for Healthy Living –Broomall

    $11,375

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Delaware

    Upper Darby Senior Center

    $6,173

    Programs & Services

    Erie

    Tri-Boro Senior Center

    $38,250

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Fayette

    Brownsville Senior Center

    $97,826

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Fayette

    Uniontown Senior Center

    $24,670

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Fulton

    Warfordsburg Senior Center

    $135,470

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Greene

    Waynesburg Community Center

    $49,647

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Huntingdon

    Bricktown Senior Center

    $14,323

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Jefferson

    Brockway Depot Senior Center

    $25,000

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Lackawanna

    United Neighborhood Center

    $12,500

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Lancaster

    Spanish American Civic Association (SACA)

    $65,735

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Lebanon

    Myerstown Senior Center

    $21,200

    Technology

    Montgomery

    The PEAK Center in Lansdale

    $20,450

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Montgomery

    Jaisohn Wellness Center

    $116,500

    Programs & Services

    Montgomery

    Pottstown-TriCounty Active Adult Center

    $24,783

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Montgomery

    ACLAMO

    $29,160

    Programs & Services

    Northampton

    Basilio Huertas Senior Center

    $15,310

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Northumberland

    Herndon Adult Community Center

    $130,000

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Philadelphia

    Marconi Older Adults Center

    $11,000

    Programs & Services

    Philadelphia

    Center in the Park

    $26,125

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Snyder

    Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

    $35,590

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Snyder

    Beaver Springs Senior Center

    $10,200

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    Westmoreland

    Alle-Kiski Senior Citizens Center

    $41,000

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    York

    Dillsburg Senior Activity Center

    $5,765

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    York

    Windy Hill on the Campus – Senior Center

    $83,902

    Capital Improvement & Renovations

    A complete list of the non-competitive grant recipients is available here.

    For more information on other services and programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians, visit the Department of Aging’s website

    Department of Aging Media Contacts

    Karen Gray

    Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media

    Jack Eilber

    Deputy Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media