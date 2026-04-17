State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week brought together 200 volunteers and staff from Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) for the two-day Aging Network Volunteer Conference, which recognized service of volunteers and provided education and training opportunities focused on supporting health, safety, and quality of life for older Pennsylvanians.

“The Aging Network Volunteer Conference is a unique forum for our volunteers to meet with their fellow volunteers from across the Commonwealth in the same program areas while engaging, recognizing and strengthening their skill sets. Our aging network couldn’t deliver the services that it does without the support of nearly 30,000 volunteers,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “I commend all the Pennsylvanians who devote countless hours to volunteering. I also invite anyone who may be thinking about volunteering to join our group of aging network volunteers and make a difference in the lives of others.”

In his remarks to volunteers at the banquet, Secretary Kavulich noted that many volunteers are also unpaid caregivers, and urged them to take advantage of the PA CareKit, launched by the Shapiro Administration and the Department as part of Aging Our Way, PA – the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of older adults and improve the infrastructure of aging services. In his proposed 2026-27 budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for a $3 million investment to continue implementing the plan. The PA CareKit is one of the first tangible, real-life tools developed for Pennsylvanians under the plan.

Since his administration began in 2023, Governor Shapiro has secured investments of more than $20 million to support older Pennsylvanians to keep them safe and ensure they can thrive in their golden years.

Nearly 30,000 aging network volunteers across the Commonwealth donate an estimated 1.6 million hours of service a year with an estimated value of almost $51 million. These volunteers support PDA and its services for older adults in various program areas including PA MEDI, Office of Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Pennsylvania Council on Aging, Health & Wellness, Senior Community Centers, Home-Delivered and Congregate Meals, Senior Companion, Foster Grandparent, Retired Senior Volunteer, Family Caregiver Support Programs, and Transportation Services.

The conference kicked off with welcoming remarks from Centre County Area Agency on Aging Director Quentin Burchfield and Steve Rodgers, Education and Outreach Director from PDA. Other state agencies presented workshops on how older adults can connect to the outdoors, older driver safety, emergency preparedness for older adults, and advocating for long-term care residents.

To recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent, and voice to make a difference in their communities, Secretary Kavulich hosted a Volunteer Recognition Dinner to honor all volunteers and to celebrate the commitment of new volunteers and those who have served for one or two or more decades. The dinner also featured a performance by the Nittany Knights Barbershop Choir and a Presentation of Colors and National Anthem by the Penn State University ROTC Lion’s Guard.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities within the aging network or to sign up to volunteer, visit the Department of Aging's website.