Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is reminding older adults that the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period will begin October 15 and end December 7, 2025. Any new coverage selected or changes to existing benefits will take effect January 1, 2026.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

To help Medicare beneficiaries understand their options, PDA offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, also known as PA MEDI. Available at Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), PA MEDI counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs.

Changes to Medicare in 2026 include a $2,100 out of pocket cap for prescription drugs, an optional prescription payment plan to spread out drug costs, and price reductions for 10 medications based on negotiations and agreements between the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and participating drug companies.

“If you haven’t reviewed your plan in recent years, now may be the time to check in,” said Susan Neff, PA MEDI director. “PA MEDI can help you compare all aspects of Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug plans by looking at overall costs, provider networks, supplemental benefits, prior authorization requirements, and drug formularies.”

PA MEDI counselors do not sell insurance products, nor do they endorse or recommend any insurance company, product, or agent. PA MEDI counselors can help determine if an older adult may be eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs like PACE/PACENET, Extra Help, and the Medicare Savings Programs.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about PA MEDI, events and programs, or becoming a volunteer on the Department of Aging’s website or by calling the PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067, Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Older adults can also call their local AAA.

PA MEDI is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.874 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.