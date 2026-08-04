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    Showcase artist discusses her painting with event attendee at Captiol

    Shapiro Administration Celebrates Older Pennsylvanians Featured in Second Annual Statewide Artists Showcase

    This year’s exhibit at the State Capitol includes artists living with dementia.

    August 04, 2026
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    Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today celebrated 30 older Pennsylvanians whose artwork was selected for the second annual Older Artists of PA Showcase during a special reception hosted by First Lady Lori Shapiro at the Governor’s Residence. 

    Presented by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), the showcase features artwork from artists aged 60 and older across the Commonwealth. The selected pieces are displayed in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol throughout August. 

    “This showcase celebrates the talent, experience, and individuality that older Pennsylvanians bring to communities across our Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “These artists include people who have spent decades developing their craft, those who discovered a passion for art later in life, and people living with dementia who continue to express themselves and connect with others through their artistry. We are proud to share their work and allow the public to see aging through a lens of creativity.” 

    The Governor’s Residence reception brought the selected artists, their families, state officials, and community partners together to recognize the artists and celebrate the role creative expression can play throughout a person’s life. Following the reception, the artists traveled to the State Capitol to view their work in the East Wing Rotunda.  

    The exhibition features work in three categories: Professional, Nonprofessional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. The new category for artists living with dementia was added this year to recognize that a diagnosis does not diminish a person’s creativity, identity, or ability to contribute. Artistic expression can provide opportunities for connection and storytelling while allowing people living with dementia to be recognized for their talents and perspectives. 

    The showcase builds on the partnership between PDA and Pennsylvania Creative Industries that began during the development of Aging Our Way, PA, the Shapiro Administration’s 10-year strategic plan to improve the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The plan, which received a $1 million increase in the 26-27 budget, recognizes the importance of belonging, social connection, lifelong learning, and opportunities for older adults to remain active and engaged in their communities.  

    Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested more than $20 million to make life better for older Pennsylvanians by helping them stay safe, healthy and engaged in their communities and to continue building community supports as they age.

    "The talent and variety on display in this year’s Showcase highlights the creativity of Pennsylvania’s senior community," said Susan S. Cohen, PCA Council Chair. “Our Council works to emphasize, strengthen and support creative energy, which we now have on view in this inspiring exhibit. It is a wonderful illustration of the Commonwealth’s creative vitality.”

    This year’s exhibition also supports the work of PDA’s Office of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders (ADRD) to elevate the voices and experiences of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The ADRD Office, created by Governor Shapiro and the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 2024, is leading the development of Pennsylvania’s next five-year state plan for Alzheimer’s, dementia and related disorders, with a focus on coordinated action, health equity and caregiver supports.  

    The Older Artists of PA Showcase can be viewed during regular Capitol visiting hours throughout August in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. A complete gallery of the selected artists, their work and additional information about the exhibition is available at www.pa.gov/OlderArtistsShowcase.

    Showcase artists, listed by county of residence, are:  

    Janet Powers, Adams County 

    Pam Wisor, Adams County 

    Mark Colvin, Allegheny County 

    Sheila Klotz, Allegheny County 

    Jeannie McGuire, Allegheny County 

    Grace Siyufy, Allegheny County 

    Sayeed Syed, Allegheny County 

    Deborah Eater, Bucks County 

    Elaine Heitzer, Butler County 

    Jack Herklotz, Butler County 

    Elizabeth Korczynski, Butler County 

    Neal Grubb, Chester County 

    Dorothy Crissman, Clearfield County 

    Linda Doucette, Columbia County 

    Paul Grecian, Columbia County 

    Diana Meng, Cumberland County 

    Florence Lauria, Delaware County 

    Lawrence Kownacki, Erie County 

    Robert Kennedy, Lackawanna County 

    Mary Reuther, Lackawanna County 

    Daniel Yocom, Lancaster County 

    Daniel Ellison, Montgomery County 

    Sharon Pachler, Montgomery County 

    Nazareth Memory Care, Montour County 

    James Gloria, Northampton County 

    Mary Pierce, Pike County 

    Doug Cober, Somerset County 

    Ellen Golden, Somerset County 

    Jessica Ellen Boice, Warren County 

    Ophelia Chambliss, York County 

    Department of Aging Media Contacts

    Karen Gray

    Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media