Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced that visitors to the State Capitol Main Rotunda during the holiday season can check out hundreds of handmade ornaments hung on the Christmas tree that were created by older adults from across the Commonwealth. Older adults from 93 Senior Community Centers in 36 counties submitted ornaments as part of an annual invitation from the Department. The Christmas tree will remain in the State Capitol Main Rotunda until January 8, 2026.

“The Department of Aging is grateful for the older adults from across the Commonwealth who dedicate their time and talent to create ornaments for the Capitol tree. The ornaments and the tree will help spread good cheer and unity to the hundreds of thousands of visitors to our State Capitol during this holiday season,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “We are proud to join the Area Agencies on Aging and the Senior Community Centers that submitted the ornaments to display the creativity of the older adults who hand made them. I am grateful to all the older adults who contributed ornaments as part of this annual holiday tradition.”

Senior Community Centers that submitted holiday ornaments include:

Allegheny County – AgeWell at the JCC, Caring Heights Community Care and Rehab, Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Community Center, Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

Beaver County – Circle of Friends Conway, Circle of Friends New Brighton

Blair County – Williamsburg Senior Center

Bucks County – Eastern Upper Bucks Senior Center

Butler County Area Agency on Aging on behalf of the seven Senior Community Centers

Cambria County – Cresson Senior Center, Ebensburg Senior Center, Forest Hills Senior Activities Center, Johnstown Senior Center, Northern Cambria Senior Center

Carbon County – Jim Thorpe/Penn Kidder Senior Center, Lehighton Senior Center, Panther Valley Senior Center, Palmerton Senior Center

Chester County – Surrey Services Devon

Clearfield County – Clearfield Center for Active Living, Coalport Center for Active Living, Mahaffey Center for Active Living

Cumberland County – Carlisle Senior Action Center

Delaware County – Good Neighbor Senior Center

Elk County – Bennetts Valley Senior Center, Senior Junction of Ridgway

Fayette County – Smithfield Community Center

Franklin County Area Agency on Aging on behalf of the eight Senior Community Centers

Greene County – Waynesburg Community Center

Indiana County – Chestnut Hills Social Center, Two Lick Valley Senior Center

Jefferson County – Brockwayville Depot, Brookville Heritage House, Punxsutawney Senior Center

Lancaster County – Elizabethtown Area Senior Center

Lawrence County – Challenges – Options in Aging

Lebanon County – Myerstown Senior Community Center

Lehigh County – Cedar View Senior Center, Coopersburg Senior Center, Fountain Hill Senior Center, Gross Towers Senior Center, Ridge Manor Senior Center, Slatington Senior Center

Luzerne County – Kingston Active Adult Center, Mountaintop Active Adult Center

McKean County – Greater Bradford Senior Activity Center

Monroe County – Chestnuthill Community Center, Loder Senior Center, Mountain Senior Center

Montgomery County – ACLAMO Senior Community Center, The Center at the Open Link, Jaisohn Wellness Center, Middletown Senior Citizens Association, Montco SAAC Norristown, SPARK Senior Center of Harleysville, TriCounty Active Adult Center

Northampton County – Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, Park Plaza Senior Community Center

Northumberland County – Herndon Adult Community Center, Mount Carmel Adult Community Center, Sunbury Adult Community Center

Perry County – Central Perry Senior Citizens’ Center, Duncannon Senior Citizens’ Center

Philadelphia County – Center in the Park, Firehouse Active Adult Center, KleinLife, Martin Luther King Older Adult Center, The Senior Center at Lutheran Settlement House

Snyder County – Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Selinsgrove Senior Center

Sullivan County – Mildred Active Living Center

Washington County – Beth Center Senior Citizen Center

Wayne County – Hamlin Senior Center

Westmoreland County – Alle-Kiski Center for Active Adults, McKenna Center for Active Adults, New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, New Florence Center for Active Adults, Valley Center for Active Adults

Wyoming County – Wyoming County Active Adult Center

York County – South Central York County Senior Center

Older adults who are looking for a Senior Community Center in their community can either contact their local Area Agency on Aging or visit the Department of Aging’s website.

Individuals can get a closer look at some of the ornaments by visiting the Department of Aging’s Facebook page.