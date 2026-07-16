Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) Secretary Jason Kavulich kicked off a statewide tour this week highlighting how the Shapiro Administration’s new approach to evaluating the performance of older adult protective services is already delivering better results and keeping older adults safe.

That new tool, called the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE), is:

Doubling and even tripling compliance scores for local aging agencies’ timely responses to reports of suspected elder abuse: Delaware County → 40 percent in 2024 to 81 percent in 2026 Westmoreland County → 29 percent in 2024 to 94 percent in 2026

and even for local aging agencies’ timely responses to reports of suspected elder abuse: Identifying areas of improvement faster than ever , like documentation issues in Centre County that previously delayed the delivery of services; and

, like documentation issues in Centre County that previously delayed the delivery of services; and Providing historic levels of transparency and accountability of the Area Agency on Aging (AAAs) network by posting performance results online.

At stops in Delaware, Centre and Lehigh counties, Secretary Kavulich explained how CAPE leaves behind a prior ineffective pass/fail system that did not provide adequate oversight of local aging agencies and instead requires each of Pennsylvania’s 52 AAAs to be evaluated for different metrics during a singular monitoring review. This gives the Department a better snapshot of the local organization’s overall functioning, and helps to quickly identify trends and focus training resources where they are most needed.

In the 2026-27 budget, Governor Josh Shapiro secured a $1 million increase for CAPE so the Department can continue to improve AAA oversight and accountability.

See what Pennsylvanians are watching and reading about the Department’s overhauled approach to monitoring AAAs and how it’s keeping older adults safe.

The Sentinel: Shapiro administration highlights new tool to keep older adults safe

The DelCo Daily Times: This Delaware County department head welcomes state oversight

Indiana Gazette: Virtual training helps kick off new PA approach to evaluating aging services

WGAL: Pennsylvania introduces system to improve elder care oversight

WTAJ: Department of Aging unveils new evaluation system for its offices

WJAC: Pennsylvania unveils new evaluation tool to improve oversight of county aging services