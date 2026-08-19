HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich today unveiled a series of new videos to increase awareness about the PA CareKit, a department resource supporting the diverse array of 2.4 million unpaid caregivers and the people they serve in the Commonwealth.

The video series – titled “The Many Faces of Caregiving” – highlights the various forms of caregivers in Pennsylvania, speaks to their unique situations and needs, and guides viewers to the PA CareKit website to access support for their individual circumstances.

“The PA CareKit is a nationally recognized tool to support the caregivers who selflessly step up to provide care for their spouse or a loved one, and often do so without any financial support,” Secretary Kavulich said. “We want more caregivers to know about the PA CareKit and the tools available to support Pennsylvanians who care for spouses, parents, children or other loved ones. These videos are intended to draw the attention of caregivers and people who may not even recognize themselves as caregivers, and provide a starting place where they can access information and resources for their situation.”

The PA CareKit offers an array of person-centered support, including personalized and tailored resource guides. The kit also includes a series of guides with the first five steps various caregivers should take when starting to care for their loved ones.

“The Many Faces of Caregiving” includes videos for spousal, long-distance, parent, working, solo, sandwich, dementia, youth, and grandfamily caregivers. The videos are available in English, Spanish and Chinese.

The PA CareKit was developed and launched by the Shapiro Administration as part of Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth’s first-ever 10-year strategic plan to better meet the needs of older adults and improve the infrastructure of aging services.

The PA CareKit received national praise and recognition from the National Alliance for Caregiving, the National Academy for State Health Policy, and ADvancing States.

A 2025 joint study released by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving showed approximately one of every four Americans, or 24 percent, is a caregiver. The report executive summary shows the number of family caregivers of adults or children with medical conditions or disabilities in the United States increased from 43.5 million in 2015 to 63 million in 2025.

Pennsylvania is the fifth oldest state in the nation by population. One in four Pennsylvanians is over the age of 60, and that number will increase to one in three by 2030. With this growing population, the Commonwealth will need more caregivers to support older adults so they can remain in their homes and communities while aging with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Older Pennsylvanians, caregivers and others are encouraged to learn more by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of aging online at pa.gov/Aging and by following the department on Facebook at facebook.com/PennsylvaniaAging, and on YouTube at YouTube.com/PaDepartmentOfAging.