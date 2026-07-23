Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich released the following statement today regarding the status of Potter County AAA:

“PDA has taken action to ensure that service needs of older adults in Potter County will be met by redesignating neighboring Cameron, Elk, and Mckean Area Agency on Aging (Office of Human Services, Inc.) as the AAA serving Potter County on an interim emergency basis.

“This action is being taken to ensure the continued provision of services authorized under the Older Americans Act (OAA) of 1965 and other applicable state and federal authorities. The Department has determined that immediate action is required to protect the health, safety, welfare, and continuity of services for older adults residing within the Potter County planning and service area.

“Following the Potter AAA’s Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE), which revealed serious performance issues, the Department, Potter County Human Services and the Potter County Board of Commissioners engaged in a mandatory leadership meeting, which prompted additional follow-up communications to discuss the AAA’s service capacity and chart its future.

“As a result of this work, the CAPE findings, and the pointed conversations that resulted, the Potter County Board of Commissioners concluded that Potter County AAA cannot carry out its obligations as the designated AAA for their community, and has requested that the Department redesignate the Potter County AAA to another appropriate AAA.

“Effective July 22, the Department has temporarily redesignated Cameron, Elk and McKean AAA as the AAA responsible for administering services in Potter County. The interim redesignation will remain in effect for a period not to exceed 180 days, during which time the Department will proceed with any required permanent redesignation actions in accordance with applicable law and public notice requirements set for in 6 Pa. Code §§ 30.22-23, and 45 C.F.R. §§ 1321.19-21.

“The Department, the Potter County Board of Commissioners and Cameron, Elk, and McKean AAA will continue to work together through this transition, to ensure that older adults in Potter County continue to be served first without interruption, with the respect and urgency they deserve. A public hearing on the matter is being scheduled and will provide an opportunity for public input.”

For more information on the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE) please visit the Department of Aging website.