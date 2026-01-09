Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is reminding older adults that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period is now open until March 31, 2026. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.

Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) – the Commonwealth’s Medicare counseling program – is available through the 52 Area Agencies on Aging to help beneficiaries with Medicare questions. Older adults can receive unbiased, no-cost Medicare assistance from trained PA MEDI counselors who can walk them through their options to assist in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize their cost savings and access to health care and benefits.

Medicare Advantage is a Medicare-approved plan from a private company that offers an alternative to original Medicare for health and drug coverage. These “bundled” plans include Part A Hospital Insurance, Part B Medical Insurance, and usually Part D Drug Coverage.

“If your Medicare Advantage plan is leaving your service area, PA MEDI is here to help. Choosing a new Medicare Advantage Plan can be challenging but we can help you compare plans, look for cost savings, and even help you enroll in a plan that best fits your needs,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “PA MEDI counselors can also help determine if you may be eligible for any of Pennsylvania’s Medicare cost-savings programs like PACE, Extra Help, and the Medicare Savings Programs.”

PA MEDI counselors do not sell Medicare insurance products, nor do they endorse any insurance company, product, or agent. Counselors will not recommend policies, companies, or insurance agents but will provide free, confidential, and unbiased personalized assistance.

Older adults can contact their local Area Agency on Aging to schedule a personalized counseling session. For more information, call the toll-free PA MEDI Helpline at 1-800-783-7067 from 8 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday. To find a PA MEDI event or presentation, visit the Department of Aging's website.

PA MEDI is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $1.8 million with 100% funding by ACL/HHS.