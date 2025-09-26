Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Partners with Nonprofit SeniorLAW Center to Expand Helpline for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren to Connect with Free Legal Advice to Navigate the Court System

    September 26, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich recently announced a free legal service and referral resource to support grandparents raising grandchildren across the Commonwealth. 

    The PA Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Legal Line is a first-of-its-kind phone service staffed by attorneys at SeniorLAW Center who will offer legal information, advice and referrals for older caregivers who need support in custody or other legal areas involving kinship care.

    By calling the SeniorLAW Center at 1-877-727-7529, older caregivers can receive free advice and counsel on a variety of civil matters, including custody and dependency; support in representing themselves in family court, such as help with preparing necessary documents; information on kinship caregivers, support groups, and other resources. 

    The Legal Line has been established through a grant from the Department of Aging to serve all 67 counties in the Commonwealth.  

    Check out what Pennsylvanians are watching and reading about on the PA Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Legal Line:  

    FOX 43: Shapiro administration announces expansion of hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren

    WNEP: Shapiro administration announces expansion of hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren 

    Impacto media: Shapiro administration announces expansion of free hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren

    TribLive: Pa. helps grandparents raise kids with free hotline

    The Center Square: Legal assistance for caregiving seniors now available statewide

    WHYY: Pa. launches legal hotline for grandparents raising grandkids

    Meadville Tribune: State announces expansion of free helpline for grandparents raising grandchildren

    Metro Philadelphia: Free hotline helps grandparents raising grandchildren navigate courts

    Tribune Democrat: Pa. Aging expands legal line to help grandparents raising grandchildren

    Penn Watch: Free Hotline for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Expanded to Connect Families with Legal Help to Navigate Court System

    Times Leader: Legislative Roundup: Connecting older adults with legal services to help navigate court system

    Northcentral PA: Pa. Department of Aging expands free hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren

    Allied News: Pa. Aging expands legal line to help grandparents raising grandchildren

    MyChesCo: Pennsylvania Expands Free Legal Hotline for Grandparents Raising Grandchildren

    New Castle News: Pa. Aging expands legal line to help grandparents raising grandchildren

    The Daily Item EDITORIAL Offering helping hand to families in need

    Department of Aging Media Contacts

    Karen Gray

    Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media

    Jack Eilber

    Deputy Communications Director Department of Aging
    Department of Aging Media