Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich recently announced a free legal service and referral resource to support grandparents raising grandchildren across the Commonwealth.

The PA Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Legal Line is a first-of-its-kind phone service staffed by attorneys at SeniorLAW Center who will offer legal information, advice and referrals for older caregivers who need support in custody or other legal areas involving kinship care.

By calling the SeniorLAW Center at 1-877-727-7529, older caregivers can receive free advice and counsel on a variety of civil matters, including custody and dependency; support in representing themselves in family court, such as help with preparing necessary documents; information on kinship caregivers, support groups, and other resources.

The Legal Line has been established through a grant from the Department of Aging to serve all 67 counties in the Commonwealth.

