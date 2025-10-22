Harrisburg, PA – In its ongoing work under Secretary Jason Kavulich to increase transparency and accountability in better protecting older adults, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced a web-based platform called C-Screen that directly screens, verifies, and rates the hiring practices of in-home care provider agencies that contract with Pennsylvania’s aging network.

Currently, Pennsylvania’s 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are in the process of piloting the new tool. Through this partnership, the local aging agencies will also have the option to publicly share provider ratings on C-Screen. This added transparency is designed to build trust in in-home care services, empower families and their loved ones to make informed decisions, and help safeguard older adults from abuse, neglect, and fraud.

C-Screen will allow the AAAs to request, review and track screening data and support decisions related to provider contacting and monitoring. It also creates a consistent structure for ongoing quality assurance. There are currently 16 local aging agencies using C-Screen including Lehigh, which now requires a verified C-Screen rating for all new provider contacts.

