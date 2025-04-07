Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) recently followed through on a promise to boost transparency of its oversight of county Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), announcing the public can now see information that shows how quickly those agencies are conducting investigations of suspected elder abuse.

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich made the announcement at the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, further highlighting how the Department’s new, overhauled approach to AAA support and oversight has led directly to increased compliance rates across Pennsylvania for the time it takes a local agency to complete an investigation.

The 52 AAA’s 20-day determination performance are now posted on the Department’s website for the first time and can be viewed here.

