    ICYMI: Department of Aging Announces Increased Transparency to Keep Older Pennsylvanians Safe, Showcases How New Approach is Increasing Compliance Rates Across the Commonwealth

    April 07, 2025

    Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) recently followed through on a promise to boost transparency of its oversight of county Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), announcing the public can now see information that shows how quickly those agencies are conducting investigations of suspected elder abuse. 

    Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich made the announcement at the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging, further highlighting how the Department’s new, overhauled approach to AAA support and oversight has led directly to increased compliance rates across Pennsylvania for the time it takes a local agency to complete an investigation.

    The 52 AAA’s 20-day determination performance are now posted on the Department’s website for the first time and can be viewed here

    TribLive: Westmoreland agency on aging celebrates uptick in staffing, performance rates

    Indiana Gazette: Westmoreland given as an example of how county aging services can work

    The Center Square: Protective services data goes live for Department of Aging

    My ChesCo: Your Loved Ones Deserve Better! Pennsylvania Cracks Down on Elder Abuse with Bold New Transparency Measures

