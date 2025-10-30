Harrisburg, PA – In a new op-ed, the PA Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A) details the significant improvements of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging in protecting older adults, and further urges context and nuance in understanding the work that P4A describes as “one of the most demanding missions in public service.”

The Department monitors the performance of Pennsylvania’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) in one of their most vital duties: helping to safeguard older adults from abuse, neglect and fraud. The editorial praises the Department’s new monitoring system, arguing it “has already driven measurable improvements across Pennsylvania counties,” and shines a clarifying light on the complexities of protective services work, explaining terminology used to evaluate a protective services investigation, how confidentiality protects older adults and families, and the progress being made to strengthen transparency and accountability.

Under the leadership of Secretary Jason Kavulich, the Department has made great strides in boosting transparency of its role in overseeing Pennsylvania’s AAAs, and for the first time ever is making monitoring results of these organizations publicly available on its website. Just this month, the Department announced a new hiring tool for screening in-home care workers to increase employment transparency and further protect older adults.

By Karen M. Leonovich, Director of Policy and Programs at the PA Association of Area Agencies on Aging (P4A) and former administrator of the Northumberland County AAA

Sunbury, PA – Spotlight PA’s ongoing articles raise vital questions but don’t portray the necessary context on how Pennsylvania safeguards its older residents from abuse and neglect.

The stories point to a painful truth: every time an older adult is left at risk, our collective promise to protect the vulnerable is broken.

As someone deeply invested in the integrity of our older adult protective services system, I agree that transparency matters.

However, it is equally important that public conversations about these complex issues reflect both the challenges and the progress underway.

Understanding “At Risk” vs. “Imminent Risk”

In the world of Older Adult Protective Services, terminology matters. Being deemed “at risk” does not necessarily mean that an older adult is in immediate danger or that an Area Agency on Aging (AAA) failed to act.

This designation means that during a monitoring review, the Department of Aging found that part of an investigation or documentation did not fully meet every procedural requirement — for example, a delay in paperwork.

By contrast, “imminent risk” signals a far more serious situation — one in which an older adult faces an immediate threat to their safety or well-being and urgent intervention is required.

In Northumberland County, for example, six older adults were deemed “at risk” in 2022 out of 22 sample cases — roughly a quarter.

While any number above zero is unacceptable, the figure must be understood in context: the AAA’s protective services program handled almost 700 reports that year, many of which resulted in swift intervention, providing support services or removal of an older adult from dangerous environments.

In Northumberland County, no older adults were found to be at imminent risk during the time period referenced by Spotlight PA.

The individuals identified as “at risk” were safe — but their case files reflected administrative delays caused by extraordinary staffing challenges.

Human reality behind numbers

Like many human services agencies nationwide, Northumberland County’s Area Agency on Aging was deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Great Resignation.” Out of five protective services staff, only one investigator and one supervisor remained for much of that period.

Despite these challenges, the dedicated staff worked tirelessly to ensure no older adult was left in harm’s way. Every case received attention and care — even when documentation lagged behind the pace of response.

These staff prioritized what mattered most: safety, intervention and compassion.

Confidentiality is not secrecy

Spotlight PA suggests that withholding data on “at-risk” determinations amounts to shielding information from the public. The truth is more nuanced. Under Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know Law, noncriminal investigative materials are protected to preserve confidentiality, so caseworkers can candidly document, families can report concerns without fear, and investigators can assess complex personal situations.

The Department of Aging has already pledged to release more responsive data. However, transparency must not come at the expense of privacy and dignity, which are essential to ethical oversight.

Improvement and oversight

The Department’s new monitoring system has already driven measurable improvements across Pennsylvania counties.

When deficiencies are identified, counties must submit performance improvement plans and undergo follow-up reviews.

In the last year, many have implemented new supervision standards and care practices.

Pennsylvania’s aging network — from local caseworkers to state oversight teams — carries one of the most demanding missions in public service. These professionals work under heavy caseloads, limited resources, and emotionally charged conditions.

Accountability is both fair and necessary. But true transparency must also include context and compassion.

We cannot overlook the realities that caseworkers face. Older Adult Protective Services investigators routinely enter unsafe or uncertain situations to protect older adults.

They do so while working long hours and spending time away from their own families.

Recognizing their challenges deepens our understanding of the system and strengthens efforts to improve it.

Respecting right to self-determination

Another important thing that people sometimes forget is that older adults have the right to make their own choices.

Under Pennsylvania law, adults over 60 have the right to make their own decisions, unless determined otherwise by a medical professional.

Protective services workers cannot override those rights. Their mission is to empower older adults with information, resources, and choices — not to impose unwanted interventions. Autonomy and protection must go hand in hand.

Balanced accountability

Protective services work is not simply about compliance and paperwork.

It is about compassionate response, ethical accountability, and respect for human dignity.

We should continue to press for transparency to help Pennsylvanians understand how well counties protect older adults.

At the same time, we must protect the integrity of ongoing investigations and the privacy of those involved.

True accountability is not about blame — it’s about building a system that learns, adapts and prevents future harm.