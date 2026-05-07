Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) today announced the launch of the Resilient Environments for Aging and Dementia in Your Communities (READY Communities) Funding Collaborative and released a statewide Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2026 READY Communities grant. The Funding Collaborative will support the implementation of Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth’s 10-year strategic plan for aging by supporting locally driven projects that support the plan’s priorities to increase access to services, safe and accessible transportation, caregiver supports, and age-inclusive housing in communities around Pennsylvania.

“Pennsylvania’s demographics are changing, and our funding landscape is evolving,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “Innovation is essential to how we address the growing needs of older Pennsylvanians. By matching state funding with philanthropic support through the READY Communities Funding Collaborative, Pennsylvania is creating a future of flexible, sustainable funding that reflects local community needs and supports our neighbors in every stage of life.”

The READY Communities Funding Collaborative is a new program sponsored by the Shapiro Administration and supported by Pennsylvania’s philanthropic leaders. The READY Communities Funding Collaborative will align public and philanthropic resources to support Pennsylvania’s communities in becoming accessible, inclusive, vibrant places for older residents, including people living with dementia.

The 2026 READY Communities Grant RFP will be open until midnight on Friday, June 12, 2026. A virtual information session to support prospective applicants will take place on Tuesday, May 19, 1:00 - 2:00 PM.

To oversee the program, the Commonwealth is partnering with Grantmakers In Aging (GIA), an internationally recognized membership organization of funders strengthening policies, programs, and resources for all of us as we age.

“Pennsylvania is setting the pace for the nation in ensuring a good later life for all residents. In record time, the Commonwealth has advanced a multisector plan for aging and directed resources toward implementation, showing a clear commitment to action,” said Lindsay A. Goldman, LMSW, CEO of Grantmakers In Aging. “By leveraging public investment to attract and align philanthropic dollars, Pennsylvania is modeling the Connect, Collaborate, Co-fund approach that we champion to drive systems change and maximize impact. We are excited to see this momentum build and welcome additional philanthropic partners to join the collaborative and help scale this important work.”

PDA will contribute $325,000 in public funding to kickstart the 2026 READY Communities grant, which will be the Collaborative’s first funding opportunity. The Commonwealth funds will be used to provide at least 50% of funding for selected projects, and then philanthropic organizations will have the opportunity to consider fund-matching.

The 2026 READY Communities grant will focus on community-driven projects that align with at least one of the five priorities of Aging Our Way, PA, the Commonwealth’s 10-year Multisector Plan for Aging (MPA), and support a community’s older residents, neighbors living with dementia, or both. Examples of READY projects could include:

Urban agriculture or land stewardship projects at schools or senior community centers that establish intergenerational connections;

Art, music, or recreational therapy programs in veterans’ homes, retirement communities, and long-term care facilities;

Respite programs such as memory cafes, where people with dementia and their caregivers can relax and socialize in a welcoming environment; and,

Navigation programs to help older adults and people with dementia connect to services and supports

More than 280,000 Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, a disease that robs people of memory, mobility, independence, and time with the people they love. Governor Josh Shapiro secured $5 million in state funding in his 2025-26 budget to provide grants to research organizations seeking treatments and cures for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s as well as ALS and Parkinson’s Disease and other related conditions. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget includes another $5 million for research, bringing the total investment if approved to $10 million over two years.

So far, 30 philanthropic organizations have committed to review applications selected by PDA and consider contributing matching funds. Participating funders from across the state have expressed their excitement for the opportunity to join the Collaborative.

“As the administrator of Dementia Friendly Pennsylvania, supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Jewish Healthcare Foundation sees firsthand how coordinated efforts can improve quality of life for older adults, individuals living with dementia, and those important to them,” said Stacie Bonenberger, Program Manager for Aging Initiatives at the Jewish Healthcare Foundation. “READY embodies our belief that aligning public and philanthropic resources is essential to building communities where people can age with dignity, connection, and support.”

“The IBX Foundation is excited to partner in the READY Communities PA Funding Collaborative and the Shapiro Administration’s vision for making Pennsylvania a place where older adults can live in good health and individuals living with dementia can thrive,” said Heather Falck, Executive Director for the Independence Blue Cross (IBX) Foundation. “Our commitment will advance the work of READY Communities PA in southeastern Pennsylvania to positively impact health and the services and support that older Pennsylvanians depend on every day.”

For more information about the READY Communities grants visit the RFP.