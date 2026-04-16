Supported by PDA and AllOne Foundation & Charities, Aging Together in PA created comprehensive program and digital content for the Pennsylvania public broadcasting stations to build awareness and drive discussion about resources for Pennsylvania’s rapidly growing older population.

Short documentary videos, available for viewing here, explore issues such as ageism, elder justice, caregiving, scams, housing, transportation, creating age-friendly communities, age-friendly communities and much more. The initiative began and concluded with live town halls airing on PBS stations covering every region of Pennsylvania. During these community events, panels of policymakers and older adults discussed the challenges of staying independent as we age for older adults and families, and how collaborations across state agencies and local communities can support healthy aging.

The topics covered in Aging Together in PA reflect the priorities identified by more than 20,000 older adults, advocates and experts who participated in the development of Aging Our Way, PA – Pennsylvania’s strategic 10-year plan designed to meet the needs of the Commonwealth’s older adults and improve services for this rapidly growing population. Launched by the Shapiro administration in May 2024, Aging Our Way, PA is collaborating with multiple sectors – including other state agencies, foundations, non-profits and public media – to envision and build an age-friendly Pennsylvania.​​

Currently, Pennsylvania is home to 3.4 million older adults aged 60 and over, the fifth highest older adult population in the country. The population represents 1 in 4 Pennsylvanians and in less than five years, it will represent 1 in 3 and is expected to outnumber every other age group.