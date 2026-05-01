Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts today announced that the call for art is now open for the second annual Older Artists of PA Showcase. Submissions from Pennsylvanians aged 60 and older are being accepted through May 24, 2026.

The Older Artists of PA Showcase will feature selected works from across the Commonwealth, on display in the East Wing Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol during the month of August 2026. Up to 30 pieces will be selected by jurors from across the Commonwealth.

“Older artists bring unique perspectives shaped by life experience, whether they are seasoned creators or discovering their artistic voice later in life,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “They create vibrancy in their communities, not just through their art, but as keepers of tradition and mentors who inspire the next generation of artists. We are proud to be able to celebrate their work and share it with others.”

This year, the showcase will specifically highlight older adults living with dementia, recognizing that artistic expression can be a powerful tool for connection, identity, and storytelling. PDA encourages submissions from all eligible artists, including older adults living with dementia and those in congregate care settings.

Artists aged 60 and older who reside in Pennsylvania are invited to submit one piece of art for consideration. There is no cost to enter, and submissions must have been created within the past 18 months in one of three categories: Professional, Nonprofessional, and Artist Over 60 Living with Dementia. In addition to being featured in the exhibition, selected artists will be invited to attend a reception in Harrisburg to celebrate their creative contributions.

Applications are being collected online via the Artist Call for Entry (CaFÉ) website.

The showcase builds on the partnership between PDA and the Council that emerged during the development of Aging Our Way, PA, a 10-year plan to strengthen the Commonwealth’s aging services infrastructure. In his proposed 2026-27 budget, Governor Shapiro is calling for a $3 million investment to continue implementing the plan. Since his administration began in 2023, Governor Shapiro has secured investments of more than $20 million to support older Pennsylvanians to keep them safe and ensure they can thrive in their golden years.

This year’s inclusion of older artists living with dementia reflects the Administration’s continued commitment to elevating the voices and experiences of older adults with neurodegenerative diseases through the newly established Office of Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders. More than 280,000 Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s, a disease that robs people of memory, mobility, independence, and time with the people they love.

Governor Josh Shapiro secured $5 million in state funding in his 2025-26 budget to provide grants to research organizations seeking treatments and cures for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s as well as ALS and Parkinson’s Disease and other related conditions. Governor Shapiro’s 2026-2027 proposed budget includes another $5 million for research, bringing the total investment if approved to $10 million over two years.

“The opportunity to engage in artistic experiences and share a love of creativity adds vibrancy to our communities and to the lives of so many older adults across the Commonwealth,” said Karl Blischke, Executive Director of the PA Council on the Arts. “I’m looking forward to seeing this year’s showcase and celebrating participants from around Pennsylvania.”

Artists can submit their work through the CaFÉ platform. Questions can be directed to PDA’s Office of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Related Disorders ADRDoffice@pa.gov using ‘Art Show’ in the subject line.