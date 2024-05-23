Workforce Development Area Wages

We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format.

Please email workforceinfo@pa.gov with your comments.

Berks (Berks) Excel PDF Bucks (Bucks) Excel PDF Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union) Excel PDF Chester (Chester) Excel PDF Delaware (Delaware) Excel PDF Lackawanna (Lackawanna) Excel PDF Lancaster (Lancaster) Excel PDF Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton) Excel PDF Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill) Excel PDF Montgomery (Montgomery) Excel PDF North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter) Excel PDF Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming) Excel PDF Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren) Excel PDF Philadelphia (Philadelphia) Excel PDF Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne) Excel PDF South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York) Excel PDF Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset) Excel PDF Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington) Excel PDF Three Rivers (Allegheny) Excel PDF Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana) Excel PDF West Central (Lawrence, Mercer) Excel PDF Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland) Excel PDF

If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,

please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to workforceinfo@pa.gov.