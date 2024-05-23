Workforce Development Area Wages

We would like to know if you find this data useful and presented in an acceptable format.
Berks (Berks)
Bucks (Bucks)
Central (Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union)
Chester (Chester)
Delaware (Delaware)
Lackawanna (Lackawanna)
Lancaster (Lancaster)
Lehigh Valley (Lehigh, Northampton)
Luzerne-Schuylkill (Luzerne, Schuylkill)
Montgomery (Montgomery)
North Central (Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter)
Northern Tier (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wyoming)
Northwest (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango, Warren)
Philadelphia (Philadelphia)
Pocono (Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Wayne)
South Central (Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Perry, York)
Southern Alleghenies (Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, Somerset)
Southwest Corner (Beaver, Greene, Washington)
Three Rivers (Allegheny)
Tri-County (Armstrong, Butler, Indiana)
West Central (Lawrence, Mercer)
Westmoreland-Fayette (Fayette, Westmoreland)
