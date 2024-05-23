Skip to agency navigation
    PA New Hires Report

    The New Hires reporting program shows industries that are hiring for the most recent quarter, and can be used to determine emerging or declining industries based on year-ago comparisons along with regional analysis. Analysis should be based on the volume of new hires (for significance) and on year-over-year change (for trend).

    Potential Uses for the New Hires Data

    • Determine where and in which industries employers are hiring
    • Find emerging or declining industries
    • Target industries with growing companies for staffing and training needs or declining ones for intervention strategies

    New Hires by Place of Work

    New Hires by place of work measures Pennsylvania residents who obtained employment during the specified quarter. Data are aggregated at the place of work within Pennsylvania. Additional information from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages have been aligned with the New Hires data to provide additional information. Employers with multiple locations within Pennsylvania are recorded at the Statewide geography and cannot be attributed to any one Workforce Development Area.

    New Hires by Place of Residence

    New Hires by place of residence measures Pennsylvania residents who obtained employment during the specified quarter. Data are aggregated at the place of residence, but employment may be outside of Pennsylvania.

    Who Hires PA Residents?

    The Top 50 New Hires by Residence report uses data from the national new hires program to show what employers are hiring Pennsylvania residents.

