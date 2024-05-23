Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Career Posters

    These eye-catching posters, which are marketed toward our future workforce, highlight top occupations at various educational levels for each of 12 industry clusters. Wage information and projected annual openings for the occupations are displayed. Printable PDFs are available for Pennsylvania, as well as each of the local Workforce Development Areas (WDAs).

    To obtain printed copies, please complete this order form or contact CWIA via email at workforceinfo@pa.gov or by phone at 1-877-493-3282.

    Select an item below to access links for the customized posters for that item. There is one poster for each of the 12 industry clusters defined in PA. All wage and annual opening data provided in these posters are specific to the area that you have selected.

    Workforce Development Areas

     

    If you require Accessible versions of documents on this site and no alternate versions are available,
    please call 1-877-493-3282 or send a request to     workforceinfo@pa.gov.

     