Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Handbook, UCP-1
Manual De Compensación por Desempleo de Pennsylvania, UCP-1 (ESP) (PDF)
COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, PUA-5
The Problem of "Localized" and "Nonlocalized" Employment, UCP-7
State UC and Supplemental Unemployment Benefits Plans, UCP-8
UC Extended Benefits – Information and Instructions for PA EB Claimants (UCP-9) (PDF)
Trade Adjustment Assistance Reauthorization Act of 2015, UCP-11D (PDF)
Ley de Reautorización de la Asistencia por el Ajuste del Comercio del 2015, UCP-11D (ESP) (PDF)
UC for Reimbursable Employers, UCP-16
UC Appeals Information, UCP-18
Compensación por Desempleo, UCP-18 (ESP) (PDF)
Relief from Charges for Contributory Employers Questions and Answers, UCP-22
Support Withholding from Unemployment Compensation, UCP-24
Employee or Independent Contractor?, UCP-32
Family Employment, Coverage Exemption Under PA UC Law, UCP-35
Employer's Reference Guide to UC, UCP-36 (PDF)
Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Services for Employers, UCP-39
Controlling UC Costs for Contributory Employers, UCP-40
Unemployment Compensation Eligibility Issues, UCP-41
Compensación por Desempleo Puntos de Derecho a, UCP-41 (ESP) (PDF)
Disaster Unemployment Assistance, DUA-5 (PDF)
A Quick Reference Guide for Unemployment Compensation, UC-98
Una Guía De Referencia Rápida Sobre La Compensación De Desempleo, UC-98 (ESP) (PDF)
Record of Job Applications and Work Search Activities, UC-304 (PDF)
Récords de postulaciones a vacantes y de actividades de búsqueda de trabajo, UC-304 (ESP) (PDF)
Shared-Work Brochure for Employers, UCP-1081 (PDF)
Shared-Work Fact Sheet, An Overview for Employers, UCP-1082 (PDF)
Shared-Work Fact Sheet: Employee FAQ, UCP-1083 (PDF)
Shared-Work Fact Sheet: Employer FAQ, UCP-1084 (PDF)