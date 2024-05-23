Skip to agency navigation
    • OSHA covered employers must:Complete and have on file a HSSF annually, by April 1 and provide it to the department, upon request.
    • Complete an EHSF, if requested by the department.
    • Collect and maintain a file of MSDSs/SDSs.
    • Label all containers of all chemicals produced in or delivered to customers in Pennsylvania.
    • Prepare and provide MSDSs/SDSs for hazardous substances they produce or deliver in Pennsylvania to: All customers & the Department of Labor & Industry.

    Provide copies of the HSSF, EHSF, and MSDSs/SDSs to local emergency response organizations, upon request.

    Contact Information

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation
    Health & Safety Division
    651 Boas Street, 8th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17121

    Phone: 717-772-1635

    Email: RA-LI-BWC-SAFETY@pa.gov