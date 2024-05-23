Disability service providers play a key role in helping individuals with disabilities find work and employers find talent to match their business needs. Service providers can provide a wide range of services or supports to individuals and employers to ensure success once on the job.
The Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP) is the only non-regulatory federal agency that promotes policies and coordinates with employers and all levels of government to increase workplace success for people with disabilities.
USDOL ODEP created http://drivedisabilityemployment.org to share information on state policies, practices, technical assistance initiatives, and outcomes that are focused directly or indirectly on the employment of individuals with disabilities. The site includes national data and resources to help facilitate employment opportunities based on best practices.
The Service Provider Outreach Toolkit provides a one-stop resource for Ticket to Work program materials to support activities of Employment Networks, Vocational Rehabilitation agencies, and other SSA-approved disability employment-focused organizations as they assist people with disabilities enter or re-enter the workforce.
WorkforceGPS is an online technical assistance website created to help build the capacity of America's public workforce investment system. Sponsored by the Employment and Training Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, WorkforceGPS was developed specifically for workforce professionals, educators, and business leaders. Find webinars, training resources, evidence-based research and tools to improve employment prospects for job seekers.
Have questions about workplace accommodations or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)? The Job Accommodation Network can help. Learn more about providing workplace accommodations, disability employment, and providing an inclusive and supportive workplace at https://askjan.org.
For people with disabilities, finding a job or returning to work can be a challenge. For a long time, one of the biggest obstacles to working was health care coverage. Earning too much money meant risking losing health care benefits. However, there is an option: Medical Assistance for Workers with Disabilities (MAWD). MAWD lets Pennsylvanians with disabilities take a fulfilling job, earn more money and still keep their full medical coverage.
The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) is a state agency that helps individuals with disabilities prepare for, obtain and maintain employment. The purpose of the Transition Guide for Professionals is to provide an overview of OVR’s role in the School-to-Work process. It is intended to provide basic knowledge of what students with disabilities and their families can expect when becoming involved with OVR.
Training and Certification
ACRE is a national membership organization for trainers and educators who work in the field of employment for people with disabilities. ACRE brings together training professionals to share training strategies, techniques, and tools as well as to identify emerging needs in the field and approaches to meeting those needs.
The Certified Employment Support Professional (CESP™) credential recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a sufficient level of knowledge and skill to provide integrated employment services to a variety of populations. The CESP credential is designed for job coaches, job developers, transition employment specialists, job placement personnel, and employment specialists/consultants who serve a wide variety of target audiences including individuals with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health diagnoses, sensory impairments, physical disabilities, traumatic brain injury and autism spectrum disorders.