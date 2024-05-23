Students and young adults can access information and online resources that will assist in their career preparation and employment. The following resources will provide you with the tools you need as you begin your quest for employment and training including a career guide, an occupation outlook handbook and workforce projections.

Career Exploration

PA CareerLink® Pennsylvania's online career exploration and job search website, can help you find a career path that meets your skills and interests. Explore careers, look for internships, and get help creating a resume, all at no cost, on PaCareerLink.pa.gov.

Career Guide

Whether you are a student, an educator, a first-time jobseeker, a parent, or a person considering a career change, you will find the Career Guide a valuable tool as you make those all-important career decisions.

Each guide is specifically designed to meet the needs of a particular group of individuals- middle school students, high school students and job seekers. Examples of information included in the Career Guide are wage and job outlook information, interest assessments, tips for marketing yourself, sources of financial aid and contact information for Pennsylvania's public schools, PA CareerLink® offices and selected state agencies.

High Priority Occupations

Information for workforce professionals about High Priority Occupations both statewide and regionally.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Owned by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is a two year technical college that provides an education in 17 programs.

State System of Higher Education

The State System of Higher Education is the largest provider of higher education in Pennsylvania with an enrollment of over 100,000 students. The 14 universities in the system are committed to student success and educational quality.

PA Commission for Community Colleges

The Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges is a nonprofit, volunteer membership association and the primary advocate for Pennsylvania's 14 community colleges. Its members include the college presidents, members of the colleges' boards of trustees and key college administrators. The commission provides leadership on issues affecting the colleges and represents the collective needs, vision and values of the colleges to state and federal policymakers.

The commission also assists the colleges in developing positions on their areas of concern, acts as a liaison and facilitator to share information, and coordinates data collection on a statewide level to support the colleges' advocacy efforts.

Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency provides information on state and federal grants and loans.

Career and Technical Education

A skilled workforce has been identities as a key component of a strong economy. The 73 Career and Technical Education schools across Pennsylvania offer instruction in programs that lead to occupations in fields ranging from nursing and construction to entrepreneurship.

Certified Training Programs/Provider's List

This CareerLink list displays occupational education training programs that have been certified to receive state and federal training funds. Training programs and courses offered by a variety of providers are available on this list including those offered at community colleges, career and technical schools, and private schools.