Work search requires all Unemployment Compensation (UC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants to apply for two jobs and complete one work search activity every week. Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements.
We encourage unemployment benefit recipients to register with PA CareerLink® as soon as possible to take advantage of free assistance with finding a new job. See the "How do I register with PA CareerLink®?" question below for more information.
To be eligible for Unemployment Compensation benefits, you are required to do all of the following:
Register for employment-search services offered by PA CareerLink® within 30 days after filing for benefits
Conduct an active search for work during each week you claim benefits
Keep a record of your work search activities
No. Work search requires you to apply for two jobs and complete one work-search activity every week. Job registration requires you to register for employment-search services through PA CareerLink® within 30 days after filing an unemployment claim.
Generally, beginning with the third week in your benefit year for which you file a UC claim, you must apply for two jobs and participate in one work search activity each week.
The following qualify as work search activities:
Attending a job fair
Searching open positions on PA CareerLink® or job posting boards
Creating and uploading a resume to PA CareerLink® or job posting boards
Seeking job networking opportunities
Using an employment agency, employment registry or school placement service.
Taking a civil service test or other pre-employment test.
Participating in a training workshop or event offered through PA CareerLink®
Self-employed individuals submitting a "bid" for work
Note: If you live outside of Pennsylvania, you may participate in these types of activities offered by your state employment service.
You are exempt from the work search or job registration requirements for a week if you satisfy one of the exemptions below:
|Work Search Exemptions
|Job Registration Exemptions
|☐ You actively participated in a department approved work search activity or program.
|left blank
| ☐ You receive work through a union hiring hall and are in good standing at the time you are filing for UC benefits.
|left blank
|☐ You are participating in the Shared-Work program.
|☐ You are participating in the Shared-Work program.
|☐ You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.
|☐ You are in training approved by the department or under the Trade Adjustment Act.
|☐ You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.
|☐ You are required to participate in the Pennsylvania Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) at a PA CareerLink®.
|☐ You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.
Note: This exemption expires if the recall date is rescinded or has passed. You are required to keep a copy of the recall notice and notify the UC Service Center of your return-to-work date.
|☐ You are laid off due to a lack of work and have a written recall date from your employer.
Note: This exemption expires if the recall date is rescinded or has passed. You are required to keep a copy of the recall notice and notify the UC Service Center of your return-to-work date.
For more information about exemptions, please reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook.
NEW REGISTRATION - To register for employment-search services, follow the steps below:
- Go to the PA CareerLink® website and click on "Register as a New User" and then on "Unemployment Compensation (UC) Claimant."
- Enter your name and birth date, and select "Yes" when asked whether you have applied for, or are receiving, benefits or services.
- Provide your complete Social Security number, and select "Yes" when asked whether you are registering to comply with the UC requirement to register for employment-search services
- Click on "Continue."
- Provide your personal information and click "Continue."
NOTE: It is crucial that both your name and mailing address are the same in both the UC and PA CareerLink® systems.
- Provide the information requested to create a Keystone ID (user name) and password as well as your Hint Questions/Answers. Click "Continue."
- Choose an option and create your resume.
- Complete your preferences.
- Once you have completed the registration process, you will receive a "Registration Confirmation" page. Be sure to print this page or write down your Keystone ID and Participant Identification Number for your records. Do not send the confirmation to the UC service center or PA CareerLink® offices.
PREVIOUS/PARTIAL REGISTRATION - If you previously created a Keystone ID or partially registered with PA CareerLink®, follow the steps below to fully register and avoid ineligibility:
- Go to the PA CareerLink® website click on "Sign In/Register" and enter your existing Keystone ID (user name) and password. You will be taken to your Dashboard (home page).
- If you have forgotten your Keystone ID or Password, go to www.pacareerlink.pa.gov and click on "Sign In/Register." Then click on "Forgot your Keystone ID/Password?" On the next screen, select "Job Seeker" and choose one of the options provided to retrieve your Keystone ID, reset your password or reset your hint questions and answers. You may be asked to provide the Participant Identification Number assigned to you by the PA CareerLink® system. If you do not know your Participant Identification Number, you have the option of having it mailed to you, emailed to the email address in your PA CareerLink® profile or you can obtain it by contacting your local PA CareerLink® office.
- Look in the upper right corner of the Dashboard for the "UC Registration Compliance" box.
If the box indicates that your status is "Completed" and that you have fulfilled your UC Job Registration requirements, then you are fully registered. Click the "View UC Confirmation" link and print the confirmation page for your records.
If the box indicates that your status is "Incomplete," click on the "Completion of My Profile" link. Complete all applicable sections (Work Experience, Military Service, Education, etc.) on the Profile Summary page. Once your profile is complete, return to your Dashboard and verify that your UC compliance status is now "Completed." Click the "View UC Confirmation" link and print the confirmation page for your records.
If you do not see a UC Registration Compliance box on your dashboard, contact your local Pennsylvania CareerLink® office to review the status of your account.
For more information on how to complete work registration requirements, please visit the Job Registration user guide.
NOTE: It can take up to one week for the compliance box to appear after your UC claim is filed.
IMPORTANT: When attempting to register, if you receive a message saying that you may already have an account in the system, do NOT assume that you are fully registered for UC purposes. Contact your local PA CareerLink® office to determine if you have an existing account and, if so, whether or not you have completed the elements to satisfy the UC registration requirement. Find your nearest PA CareerLink® office.
You may apply for jobs for any work you are capable of performing. However, you can limit your job applications to jobs that offer similar employment and wages closest to your most recent job position and are within a 45-minute commute (if telework is not available).
If this limits you from applying for two jobs, you must choose one of two options for each job application that you are unable to make:
Take part in a work search activity
Disregard that limitation and apply for a different job offering suitable work.
Yes. Federal guidance states that the work search rules also apply to PUA claims. You must search for work in the same manner as other UC claimants. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Reference the PA Unemployment Compensation Handbook for a complete list of requirements. Note: Self-employed individuals submitting a "bid" for work qualifies as a work search activity.
Remember that self-employed individuals are to report any net earnings each week they claim benefits. Therefore, if you receive partial payment for a week because you earned more than your partial benefit credit, only one work search application is needed for that week.
Yes, to remain eligible for benefits, all claimants MUST actively search for work. Two job applications and one work search activity are the basic requirements. Please refer to the question, "Can I be exempt from work search requirements?" for a list of individual exemptions.
Yes. You must register for employment-search services within 30 days after filing for benefits.
- If your local labor market is outside of Pennsylvania, you must register with the state employment service that serves your local labor market.
- If your local labor market is within Pennsylvania (either you live in PA, or commute to PA for work) you must register for employment-search services through PA CareerLink®.
You may apply for a job in person, online, by mail, or phone. A repeated application for the same job does not count unless there is reason to believe that the employer's hiring circumstances have changed.
Yes, you may substitute a job interview by an employer for one of your job applications or a work search activity.
Yes, if you apply for more than two jobs in a week, you do not have to participate in a work search activity during that week.
When you work part-time and receive a reduced benefit payment for the week only one job application is needed for the week, and a work search activity is not required.
Yes. L&I may request to see your work search activities at any time for two years from the effective date of your claim. Do not send your work search record to the Department unless it is requested. However, you may choose to upload documents to your benefit dashboard for safekeeping. To upload documents:
- Log into your benefits portal and navigate to "Unemployment Services" from the homepage
- Choose "Provide Additional Documentation" then "Upload a Document" to keep your work search records on file.
Failure to provide your work search record upon request may result in ineligibility for benefits and liability to repay benefits you have received.
You may use the Work Search Record (or Español) PDF, for tracking your activities, but it is not required if you have another way of tracking the same information.
You may use the chart below to verify that you have satisfied the UC work search requirements. If you are able to check one box in each column, you have satisfied your UC work search requirements for the week.
1st Job Application
|2nd Job Application
|Work Search Activity
☐ I applied for a job.
☐ I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.
☐ I had a job interview.
☐ I applied for a job.
☐ I participated in a work search activity because I am limiting my job applications.
☐ I had a job interview.
☐ I participated in a work search activity.
☐ I applied for a 3rd job.
☐ I had a job interview.
|left blank
☐ I worked part-time during the week and earned more than my partial benefit credit. A second job application and a work search activity are not required.
Waiver: The UC Law allows the Department of Labor and Industry to waive or alter the active search for work requirements for a claimant if the Secretary determines that compliance with such requirements would be oppressive or would be inconsistent with the purposes of the UC Law. To be considered for a waiver, complete and submit the waiver form.
IMPORTANT: In order to be eligible for UC benefits, a claimant must be able to work and available for suitable work. If you request a waiver or alteration of the active search for work requirements for reasons that render you unable to work or unavailable for suitable work, you may be found ineligible for UC benefits.
Work Search:
A denial for work search applies only to the weeks you failed to search for work. Coming weeks are not affected as long as you begin searching for employment according to the minimum requirements.
Job Registration:
You can prevent your disqualification by registering on PA CareerLink®.
If disqualified, and you register on a Sunday after your denial notice, you become eligible for that week. However, if you register Monday-Saturday after your denial notice, you do not qualify until the following week.