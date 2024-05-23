UCX is a Federal program (5 U.S.C. 8521 et seq.) that governs the payment of UC to former members of the Armed Forces and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who fulfill the eligibility requirements of state and federal law.
Have had active federal military service and
- Been discharged or released under honorable conditions
- If an officer, have not resigned for the good of the service
- Have completed the first full term of active service initially agreed upon at enlistment, or if not, were released:
- for the convenience of the government under an early release program;
- because of medical disqualification, pregnancy, parenthood, or service-incurred injury or disability;
- for hardship; or
- for personality disorders or ineptitude, if served at least 365 continuous days
- As a reservist or National Guard member, must have been on continuous active military duty for 180 days or more
- Be physically present in Pennsylvania when filing an initial claim
You must send a copy of your DD Form 214 Member 4, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, or NOAA Form 56-16, Report of Transfer or Discharge using one of the methods listed below. (Do not send your original forms.)
Mailing Address:
Labor & Industry Building
Federal Programs Unit
Room 604
651 Boas St.
Harrisburg, PA 17121
Fax: 717-772-0378
Email: emaildd214@pa.gov
The member 4 copy has your character of service and narrative reason for separation, which is needed to determine eligibility. The member 1 copy does not have this information.
Yes. Your weekly benefit rate will depend upon your pay grade at the time of your separation from the military. These pay grades are provided to the department and updated annually by the U.S. Department of Labor.
No, it must be 180 consecutive days with no breaks in service.
Yes, orders can be used as proof of service if they contain the following:
"orders to report" AND "orders of release"
OR
"orders to report" containing an endorsement of release
No, wages are assigned according to your pay grade.
Federal law states that you must be physically present in the state you are filing your initial claim.