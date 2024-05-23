To start or stop direct deposit or to change your account, access your UC dashboard and update your payment method.

Alternatively, you may download and print form UC-310 Authorization For Direct Deposit of UC Benefits. Be sure to carefully follow all instructions on the printed form, including the instructions for returning the form for processing.



Please note: The Pennsylvania Treasury does not allow certain bank routing numbers to be processed in their system for direct deposit due to the large volume of fraud associated with particular routing numbers. Please contact Treasury at 877-869-1956 to verify if your bank routing number will be accepted.



From the date your direct deposit application is received, if using the UC-310 alternative, it takes about one week for direct deposit to be established or stopped so long as the information on the form is correct.



Once direct deposit is established, payments processed by the UC Service Center will post to your bank account within one or two business days. Your claim must be financially eligible, and you must file timely before any payments are processed.

If you have payment method questions, please call the Pennsylvania Treasury Department's Bureau of Unemployment Compensation Disbursements at 877-869-1956 (toll-free).