Unemployment Compensation (UC) Videos

How to Start a New Claim
This video provides a brief overview on how to start a new claim online.
Completing A Weekly Claim Certification
Here is a quick guide on what happens after you file your initial claim and a reminder to file weekly claims. Please note, this video mentions filing claims biweekly, however since June of 2021 the biweekly process changed to a weekly process. This video has not yet been updated to reflect that change.
Like working for a week and getting a paycheck a couple days later, Unemployment Compensation works the same way.
After the week is over, you tell us if you were unemployed and then we send payments. No matter which day you submit your new claim application – Sunday through Saturday – your claim will be effective Sunday and remains in effect for one year, with anywhere from 18-26 full weeks of payments available.
One Sunday later, you will certify if you were unemployed for the first week and answer several questions. You will do this either online or by using PAT, and you have from Sunday through Saturday of that week to complete this task.
Filing a biweekly claim confirms your unemployment status for the weeks you’re filing and requests payment for the two weeks you didn’t work or for reduced hours. The best way to file your biweekly claim is online.
Adjudication Process - What happens when there is an issue with your claim
This video provides an overview of what happens if there is an issue with your claim and how the UC Adjudication process works.
