​Worker Protection and Labor Law Non-Compliance List

Provision six of that executive order requires the Department of Labor & Industry to "maintain a publicly available list of organizations that have been found to have violated labor laws, misclassified their workers, owe unemployment compensation back taxes, or fail to carry requisite workers' compensation insurance until they satisfy their legal obligations."
- The department updates and posts the lists each Tuesday.
- NOTE: The information on the lists is accurate as of the day of posting.
Additional information on liens may be available from the applicable Court of Common Pleas in the county where the real property is located.
To maintain eligibility for most state-funded awards, organizations should work to resolve non-compliance issues immediately.
Employers on the following lists meet one or more of the criteria explained below. For organizations that have questions on their current list status, or to make a payment, more information can be found for each associated list below.
Unemployment Compensation
The following organizations have liens placed against them because they have been found to owe unemployment compensation (UC) taxes.
An employer is removed from the list when they pay off their lien in full, enter bankruptcy proceedings, or enter into an approved payment plan agreement with the department.
If you would like to make a payment toward your legal obligation, please contact Collections Support at 412-565-5121. Employers can also go to UCMS to make payments electronically.
Labor Law
The following organizations have been found to have violated one of the commonwealth's labor laws and have not met their legal obligation such as paying owed back wages, or fines and fees to the department.
An organization is removed from the list when they either pay off their lien, fine(s), fee(s), or owed back-wages in full; OR are actively participating in a payment plan to do so.
If you would like to make a payment toward your legal obligation, please email the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC) at ra-li-slmr-llc@pa.gov.
BLLC Non-Compliance List (PDF)
Workers' Compensation
The following organizations have been found:
- to have failed to carry workers' compensation insurance; OR
- owe the Uninsured Employers Guaranty Fund (UEGF) money for covering a payment on a claim because the employer is uninsured;
AND
- they are subject to either a lien, a stop work order, an order to show cause, or a criminal prosecution.
An employer will be removed from the list when they are active and current on their financial obligations to the Bureau/UEGF and proof of coverage or exemption from coverage is received.
If you would like to make a payment toward your legal obligation, please contact the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) at: ra-libwcrecoveryunit@pa.gov
or by calling 717-783-9496.