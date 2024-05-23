Skip to agency navigation
    Seasonal Farm Labor Law

    The Department of Labor and Industry, through the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, administers the Seasonal Farm Labor Act (Act of 1978, No. 93), which establishes minimum wages in addition to providing for the number of hours worked by seasonal farm workers.

    Seasonal Farm Labor Law Information

    Pennsylvania Seasonal Farm Labor Contractors

    Access a list of individuals licensed and registered as Farm Labor Contractors pursuant to the PA Seasonal Farm Labor Act.

    Please direct your questions regarding Seasonal Farm Labor to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.

    The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.