Seasonal Farm Labor Law

Pennsylvania Seasonal Farm Labor Contractors
Access a list of individuals licensed and registered as Farm Labor Contractors pursuant to the PA Seasonal Farm Labor Act.
Please direct your questions regarding Seasonal Farm Labor to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance, with offices in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Scranton.
The Bureau of Labor Law Compliance is responsible for the administration, education, and enforcement of labor laws. As such, it provides employers and employees with educational outreach seminars, conducts investigations and resolves disputes when complaints are received.