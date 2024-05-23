The objective of the uniform definition of employment is to cover under one state law all the service performed for one employer by an individual, wherever it is performed. The following guidelines for applying the statutory provisions are recommended.

First, it is necessary to determine whether the state service is localized in any state. Only if the service is not localized in any state is any other test necessary. If the service is not localized, it is necessary to determine in what state the individual's base for operations is located, and whether the individual performs any service in that state.

If the individual has no base for operations or if no service is performed in the state in which the base for operations is located, then it is necessary to look to the state from which the individual's service is directed or controlled. It is only when coverage is not determined by any of these tests that residence becomes a factor.

It may be necessary to apply four tests to determine the state of coverage.

Localization of Service

Base of Operations

Place of Direction and Control

Residence

Please refer to the Localized and Non-Localized Employment Pamphlet UCP-7 (PDF) or contact Employer Tax Services at 1-866-403-6163 for more information.

All employers providing covered employment whether full and/or part-time must register with the Office of Unemployment Compensation Tax Services (UCTS). Enterprises may register electronically by accessing the Small Business Assistance Network at http://dced.pa.gov/business-assistance/small-business-assistance.