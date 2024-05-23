Pennsylvania Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) Frequently Asked Questions

The following types of reports are required to be submitted:

1. Annual Tier II Report Requirements: A facility must file an Annual Tier II report listing the hazardous chemicals that were present at the facility at levels that equal or exceed these thresholds at any time during the previous calendar year. These annual reports and the related fees are due March 1. View Instructions on submitting an Annual Report.

2. Revision Tier II Report Requirements: A facility must file a Revision report to correct errors or omissions in previously submitted Annual Reports. Revision reports can be submitted to revise the most recently submitted Annual Report and/or for prior submitted Annual reports. View Instructions on submitting a Revision Report.



3. Initial Tier II Report Requirements: If a new hazardous chemical is brought onsite during the calendar year OR if the quantity of a hazardous chemical that was already onsite reaches the reporting amount, a facility is required to report that chemical within five (5) business days as an Initial Report. The fee for an initial chemical report will not be due until the next annual reporting cycle. You must add a new chemical in order for PATTS to allow you to submit the report. View Instructions on submitting an Initial Report.

4. Update Report Requirements: AN UPDATE REPORT SHOULD NOT BE SUBMITTED IN LEIU OF AN ANNUAL, INITIAL or REVISION REPORT. Update reports should be submitted to capture changes to facility contacts or chemical quantities/locations onsite during the current calendar year. Please note that if a chemical location changes, an updated site plan will also need to be attached to the Update Report.



Resources: