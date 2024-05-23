Skip to agency navigation
    The material below is provided for information purposes only and is not intended as a primary source for repricing of Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation services. Updates are made periodically by the Bureau when HCPCS or fee schedule changes are indicated. The Part B Fee Schedule web pages were last updated: August 2024. If desired, it is the user’s responsibility to retain historic records of previous fee schedules.

    Generally, since January 1, 1995, medical fees for outpatient services rendered under the Act are capped at 113% of the Medicare reimbursement rate. Payment rates are then frozen and thereafter updated annually by the percentage change in the Statewide average weekly wage. 34 Pa. Code §§ 127.101(a) and 127.153.

    With respect to outpatient care, the regulations provide: "If a Medicare allowance does not exist for a reported HCPCS code, or successor codes, the provider shall be paid either 80 percent of the usual and customary charge, or the actual charge, whichever is lower." 34 Pa. Code § 127.103(c).

    Since November 1, 2010, when resolving applications for fee review under 34 Pa. Code § 127.256, the Department utilizes the 85th percentile of the relative value benchmark database published by FAIR Health to determine the usual and customary charge (U&C) as defined in 34 Pa. Code § 127.3.

    Of note, J codes are not included on this Part B fee schedule; in accordance with 34 Pa. Code § 127.131(a), “Payments for prescription drugs and professional pharmaceutical services shall be limited to 110% of the average wholesale price (AWP) of the product.” The Bureau currently utilizes Red Book, published by Truven Health Analytics (IBM), to determine the AWP.

    Part B Fee Schedules

    Please click on the CPT/HCPCS applicable code range to look up specific codes.

    User Keys:

    X = Not Applicable
    # = No FAIR Health U&C or Medicare allowance available
    * = FAIR Health U&C data may be available depending on the zip code where the service was rendered

    0001A-00842
    15570-19101
    22850-24073
    26567-27178
    28270-29358
    33212-33676
    36580-38564
    44146-45331
    50553-51784
    57513-59100
    63287-64766
    69644-70450
    73218-74022
    75956-76519
    77789-78261
    84681-87400
    92136-92626
    94010-95806
    99348-A4708
    E2311-L1660
    00844-01820
    19105-21014
    24075-25109
    27179-27468
    29365-30620
    33677-35011
    38570-42227
    45332-47130
    51785-53510
    59120-61520
    64771-66150
    70460-71111
    74150-74410
    76529-76941
    78262-78605
    87420-88333
    92627-93312
    95807-95933
    A4709-D5225
    L1680-L5999
    01829-11643
    21015-21435
    25110-25920
    27470-27750
    30630-31635
    35013-35601
    42235-43261
    47135-49423
    53515-55520
    61521-62161
    66155-67880
    71120-72157
    74415-75716
    76942-77285
    78606-80436
    88334-90847
    93313-93619
    95937-97016
    D5226-E0660
    L6000-V5364
    11644-15278
    21436-22849
    25922-26565
    27752-28264
    31636-33211
    35606-36578
    43262-44145
    49424-50551
    55530-57511
    62162-63286
    67882-69643
    72158-73206
    75726-75902
    77290-77778
    80438-84630
    90849-92134
    93620-94005
    97018-99347
    E0665-E2310