The .gov means its official.

Section 1122-A(c) of Act 88 of 1992 provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

Fact-Finder Michael J. O’Connor, Esquire issued a report in the matter of the employees of Sharon City School District.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by the Sharon Teachers’ Association, PSEA/NEA and rejected by the Sharon City School District.

Section 1122-A(d) of Act 88 of 1992 provides that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact finder.

The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.