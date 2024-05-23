The .gov means its official.

From: COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA

PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD Date: November 10, 2021 Contact: Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary

717-787-1091

nbortner@pa.gov Subject: Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

Section 802(2) of the Public Employe Relations Act provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

Fact-Finder Jared D. Simmer, Esquire issued a report in the matter of the employees of the Green Tree Borough.

The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by the Green Tree Borough and rejected by Teamsters Local Union No. 249.

The Public Employe Relations Act provides in Section 802(3) that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact-finder.

