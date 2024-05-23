Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    News Release Regarding Fact-Finder's Report

    Gateway School District
    and
    Gateway Education Association, PSEA/NEA
    ACT 88-21-4-W

    NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

     

    From:COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
    PENNSYLVANIA LABOR RELATIONS BOARD
    Date:May 10, 2021
    Contact:Nathan F. Bortner, Board Secretary
    717-787-1091
    nbortner@pa.gov
    Subject:Notice of Fact-Finder's Report

    Section 1122-A(c) of Act 88 of 1992 provides for publication of the findings of fact and recommendations of appointed fact-finders if one or both of the parties reject(s) the report within ten (10) days of its issuance.

    Fact-Finder Michelle Miller-Kotula issued a report in the matter of the employees of the Gateway School District..

    The Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board has received official notice that the report has been accepted by the Gateway School District and rejected by the Gateway Education Association, PSEA.

    Section 1122-A(d) of Act 88 of 1992 provides that not less than five (5) days nor more than ten (10) days after the publication of the findings of fact and recommendations, the parties shall again inform the Board and each other whether they accept the findings of the fact finder.

    The complete text of the fact-finder's report is available here.