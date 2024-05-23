Skip to agency navigation
    Greenlift Elevator Inc.

    Name of AgencyGreenlift Elevator Inc.
    Address2467 N Delaware Drive
    Mount Bethel, PA 18343
    Contact personThomas Curry
    Telephone610-295-2817
    E-mail addressTCurry@greenliftelevator.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

    Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    XBerks
     Blair
    Bradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
    Carbon
     Centre
    Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
    XColumbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
    XJuniata
    XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
    XLuzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    XMonroe
    XMontgomery
    XMontour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
    XPhiladelphia
    XPike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
     Somerset
    XSullivan
    XSusquehanna
     Tioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
    XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
    XYork
      