|Name of Agency
|Greenlift Elevator Inc.
|Address
|2467 N Delaware Drive
Mount Bethel, PA 18343
|Contact person
|Thomas Curry
|Telephone
|610-295-2817
|E-mail address
|TCurry@greenliftelevator.com
Will perform: Commercial code services only
Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)
Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:
|X
|Adams
|
|Allegheny
|
|Armstrong
|
|Beaver
|
|Bedford
|X
|Berks
|
|Blair
|X
|Bradford
|X
|Bucks
|
|Butler
|
|Cambria
|
|Cameron
|X
|Carbon
|
|Centre
|X
|Chester
|
|Clarion
|
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|X
|Columbia
|
|Crawford
|X
|Cumberland
|X
|Dauphin
|X
|Delaware
|
|Elk
|
|Erie
|
|Fayette
|
|Forest
|
|Franklin
|
|Fulton
|
|Greene
|
|Huntingdon
|
|Indiana
|
|Jefferson
|X
|Juniata
|X
|Lackawanna
|
|Lancaster
|
|Lawrence
|X
|Lebanon
|X
|Lehigh
|X
|Luzerne
|X
|Lycoming
|
|McKean
|
|Mercer
|
|Mifflin
|X
|Monroe
|X
|Montgomery
|X
|Montour
|X
|Northampton
|X
|Northumberland
|X
|Perry
|X
|Philadelphia
|X
|Pike
|
|Potter
|X
|Schuylkill
|X
|Snyder
|
|Somerset
|X
|Sullivan
|X
|Susquehanna
|
|Tioga
|X
|Union
|
|Venango
|
|Warren
|
|Washington
|X
|Wayne
|
|Westmoreland
|X
|Wyoming
|X
|York
|
|