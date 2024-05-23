Green Elevator Inspection Company
|Name of Agency
|Green Elevator Inspection Co.
|Address
|2590 Lightwood Avenue (Rear)
Bethel Park, PA 15102
|Contact person
|Steven D. Headrick
|Telephone
|412.519.4521
|E-mail address
|greenelevatorinspection@gmail.com
Will perform: Commercial code services only
Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)
Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:
|
|Adams
|X
|Allegheny
|X
|Armstrong
|X
|Beaver
|X
|Bedford
|
|Berks
|X
|Blair
|
|Bradford
|
|Bucks
|X
|Butler
|X
|Cambria
|X
|Cameron
|
|Carbon
|
|Centre
|
|Chester
|X
|Clarion
|X
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|
|Columbia
|X
|Crawford
|
|Cumberland
|
|Dauphin
|
|Delaware
|X
|Elk
|X
|Erie
|X
|Fayette
|X
|Forest
|X
|Franklin
|
|Fulton
|X
|Greene
|
|Huntingdon
|X
|Indiana
|X
|Jefferson
|
|Juniata
|
|Lackawanna
|
|Lancaster
|X
|Lawrence
|
|Lebanon
|
|Lehigh
|
|Luzerne
|
|Lycoming
|X
|McKean
|X
|Mercer
|
|Mifflin
|
|Monroe
|
|Montgomery
|
|Montour
|
|Northampton
|
|Northumberland
|
|Perry
|
|Philadelphia
|
|Pike
|X
|Potter
|
|Schuylkill
|
|Snyder
|X
|Somerset
|
|Sullivan
|
|Susquehanna
|
|Tioga
|
|Union
|X
|Venango
|X
|Warren
|X
|Washington
|
|Wayne
|X
|Westmoreland
|
|Wyoming
|
|York
|
|