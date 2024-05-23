Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Green Elevator Inspection Company

    Name of Agency
    		Green Elevator Inspection Co.
    Address2590 Lightwood Avenue (Rear)
    Bethel Park, PA 15102
    Contact personSteven D. Headrick
    Telephone412.519.4521
    E-mail addressgreenelevatorinspection@gmail.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
    XAllegheny
    XArmstrong
    XBeaver
    XBedford
     Berks
    XBlair
     Bradford
     Bucks
    XButler
    XCambria
    XCameron
     Carbon
     Centre
     Chester
    XClarion
    XClearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
    XCrawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
     Delaware
    XElk
    XErie
    XFayette
    XForest
    XFranklin
     Fulton
    XGreene
     Huntingdon
    XIndiana
    XJefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
     Lancaster
    XLawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
    XMcKean
    XMercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
    XPotter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
    XVenango
    XWarren
    XWashington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      