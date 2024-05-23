Skip to agency navigation
    Dutch Elevator Inspections

    Name of AgencyDutch Elevator Inspections
    Address14214 S Woodland Rd
    Cleveland, OH 44120
    Contact personJason Manning
    Telephone412-450-0234​
    E-mail addressjason@dutchelevator.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

    X​

    		Adams

    X

    		Allegheny

    X

    		Armstrong

    X

    		Beaver

    X

    		Bedford

    X

    		Berks

    X

    		Blair

    X

    		Bradford

    X

    		Bucks

    X

    		Butler

    X

    		Cambria

    X

    		Cameron

    X

    		Carbon

    X

    		Centre

    X

    		Chester

    X

    		Clarion

    X

    		Clearfield

    X

    		Clinton

    X

    		Columbia

    X

    		Crawford

    X

    		Cumberland

    X

    		Dauphin

    X

    		Delaware

    X

    		Elk

    X

    		Erie

    X

    		Fayette

    X

    		Forest

    X

    		Franklin

    X

    		Fulton

    X

    		Greene

    X

    		Huntingdon

    X

    		Indiana

    X

    		Jefferson

    X

    		Juniata

    X

    		Lackawanna

    X

    		Lancaster

    X

    		Lawrence

    X

    		Lebanon

    X

    		Lehigh

    X

    		Luzerne

    X

    		Lycoming

    X

    		McKean

    X

    		Mercer

    X

    		Mifflin

    X

    		Monroe

    X

    		Montgomery

    X

    		Montour

    X

    		Northampton

    X

    		Northumberland

    X

    		Perry

    X

    		Philadelphia

    X

    		Pike

    X

    		Potter

    X

    		Schuylkill

    X

    		Snyder

    X

    		Somerset

    X

    		Sullivan

    X

    		Susquehanna

    X

    		Tioga

    X

    		Union

    X

    		Venango

    X

    		Warren

    X

    		Washington

    X

    		Wayne

    X

    		Westmoreland

    X

    		Wyoming

    X

    		York

     

    		 