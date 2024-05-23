Dominion Elevator Inspection Services, Inc.
|Name of Agency
|Dominion Elevator Inspection Service, Inc.
|Address
|42 Old York Road
Wellsville, PA 17365
|Contact person
|Tracey Meyers - Operations Manager
|Telephone
|717.432.0590
|E-mail address
|dominion@ptd.net
Will perform: Commercial code services only
Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifitng Devices (Chapter 405)
Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:
|X
|Adams
|X
|Allegheny
|
|Armstrong
|
|Beaver
|X
|Bedford
|X
|Berks
|X
|Blair
|
|Bradford
|
|Bucks
|X
|Butler
|X
|Cambria
|
|Cameron
|
|Carbon
|X
|Centre
|
|Chester
|
|Clarion
|
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|
|Columbia
|
|Crawford
|X
|Cumberland
|X
|Dauphin
|
|Delaware
|
|Elk
|
|Erie
|
|Fayette
|
|Forest
|X
|Franklin
|
|Fulton
|
|Greene
|X
|Huntingdon
|X
|Indiana
|
|Jefferson
|
|Juniata
|
|Lackawanna
|X
|Lancaster
|
|Lawrence
|X
|Lebanon
|X
|Lehigh
|
|Luzerne
|X
|Lycoming
|
|McKean
|
|Mercer
|X
|Mifflin
|
|Monroe
|
|Montgomery
|
|Montour
|X
|Northampton
|X
|Northumberland
|X
|Perry
|
|Philadelphia
|
|Pike
|
|Potter
|X
|Schuylkill
|
|Snyder
|X
|Somerset
|
|Sullivan
|
|Susquehanna
|
|Tioga
|X
|Union
|
|Venango
|
|Warren
|
|Washington
|
|Wayne
|X
|Westmoreland
|
|Wyoming
|X
|York
|
|