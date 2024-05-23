Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Elevators)

    Dominion Elevator Inspection Service, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 5/12/2025

    Dominion Elevator PDF

    Dominion Elevator Inspection Services, Inc.

    Name of AgencyDominion Elevator Inspection Service, Inc.
    Address42 Old York Road
    Wellsville, PA 17365
    Contact personTracey Meyers - Operations Manager
    Telephone717.432.0590
    E-mail addressdominion@ptd.net

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifitng Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

    XAdams
    XAllegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
    XBedford
    XBerks
    XBlair
     Bradford
     Bucks
    XButler
    XCambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
    XCentre
     Chester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
    XCumberland
    XDauphin
     Delaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
    XFranklin
     Fulton
     Greene
    XHuntingdon
    Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
     Lackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
    XLebanon
    XLehigh
     Luzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
    XMifflin
     Monroe
     Montgomery
     Montour
    XNorthampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
     Philadelphia
     Pike
     Potter
    XSchuylkill
     Snyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
     Susquehanna
     Tioga
    XUnion
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
    XWestmoreland
     Wyoming
    XYork
      