    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Elevators)

    D. H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.

    Expiration Date: 6/10/2025

    D. H. Ross Elevator PDF

    D.H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.

    D. H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.
    AddressP.O. Box 80
    Coburn, PA 16832
    Contact personDon Ross
    Telephone 814-883-6859
    E-mail addressdhrosselevinsp@msn.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
    XBedford
     Berks
    XBlair
     Bradford
     Bucks
     Butler
    XCambria
    XCameron
     Carbon
    XCentre
     Chester
    XClarion
    XClearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
    XDauphin
     Delaware
    XElk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
    XFranklin
    XFulton
     Greene
    XHuntingdon
     Indiana
    XJefferson
    XJuniata
     XLackawanna
     Lancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
     Lehigh
     Luzerne
    XLycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
     Monroe
     XMontgomery
     Montour
    X Northampton
    XNorthumberland
    XPerry
    XPhiladelphia
     Pike
    XPotter
    XSchuylkill
    XSnyder
    XSomerset
     Sullivan
    XSusquehanna
    XTioga
    XUnion
    XVenango
     Warren
     Washington
     XWayne
     Westmoreland
    XWyoming
     York
      