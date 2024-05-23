D.H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.
|Name of Agency
|D. H. Ross Elevator Inspections, Inc.
|Address
|P.O. Box 80
Coburn, PA 16832
|Contact person
|Don Ross
|Telephone
| 814-883-6859
|E-mail address
|dhrosselevinsp@msn.com
Will perform: Commercial code services only
Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)
Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:
|
|Adams
|
|Allegheny
|
|Armstrong
|
|Beaver
|X
|Bedford
|
|Berks
|X
|Blair
|
|Bradford
|
|Bucks
|
|Butler
|X
|Cambria
|X
|Cameron
|
|Carbon
|X
|Centre
|
|Chester
|X
|Clarion
|X
|Clearfield
|
|Clinton
|
|Columbia
|
|Crawford
|
|Cumberland
|X
|Dauphin
|
|Delaware
|X
|Elk
|
|Erie
|
|Fayette
|
|Forest
|X
|Franklin
|X
|Fulton
|
|Greene
|X
|Huntingdon
|
|Indiana
|X
|Jefferson
|X
|Juniata
| X
|Lackawanna
|
|Lancaster
|
|Lawrence
|
|Lebanon
|
|Lehigh
|
|Luzerne
|X
|Lycoming
|
|McKean
|
|Mercer
|
|Mifflin
|
|Monroe
| X
|Montgomery
|
|Montour
|X
|Northampton
|X
|Northumberland
|X
|Perry
|X
|Philadelphia
|
|Pike
|X
|Potter
|X
|Schuylkill
|X
|Snyder
|X
|Somerset
|
|Sullivan
|X
|Susquehanna
|X
|Tioga
|X
|Union
|X
|Venango
|
|Warren
|
|Washington
| X
|Wayne
|
|Westmoreland
|X
|Wyoming
|
|York
|
|